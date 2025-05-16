Zac Efron has made it clear: he loathes Hollywood’s toxic obsession with unrealistic body standards. But when it comes to prepping for a role, the man delivers—and let’s just say, Zac’s latest look is serving “sinfully shredded with a side of syrup.”

Currently filming the upcoming comedy (yes, comedy!) Judgement Day, Efron was recently spotted on set looking like a walking action figure with a side of chaos. In the behind-the-scenes photo, he poses next to fellow hottie Jimmy Tatro, arms crossed, muscles bulging, a palm tree tattoo on full display, and a delightfully bloodied forehead. You know, just casual things.

And while the on-set chaos is giving post-apocalyptic thriller vibes, don’t be fooled—Judgement Day is actually a comedy. And the cast? A star-studded fever dream: Will Ferrell, Regina Hall, Billy Eichner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, and of course, Zac Efron turning heads even when fake blood is dripping down his temple.

Off-screen, Efron’s keeping things hot in the kitchen, too. As the Chief Brand Officer for Kodiak Cakes, he’s been stirring up plenty of thirst (and protein) with the brand’s new Apple Brown Sugar Pecan Oatmeal. The actor-slash-adventure-addict-slash-breakfast enthusiast has been cooking up delicious, protein-packed content that’s as tasty as it is toned.

Zac’s not just about biceps and bloody makeup—he’s about balance. He’s been open about how brutal Hollywood transformations can be, but it’s clear he’s found a rhythm that works for him. He gets ripped for the role, still eats the damn pancake, and shares it with 60 million followers while looking like he belongs on the cover of Instinct Magazine: Hunky Apocalypse Edition.

So yes, Judgement Day may be full of blood, chaos, and end-of-days energy—but if Zac Efron’s in it? Count us in. We’ll take ours with extra syrup and a front-row seat to those arms.