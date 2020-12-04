Zac Efron Shows Off His Bulging Arms Down Under: See Pics

Zac Efron‘s beefy body and chiseled face made yet another appearance in Australia during a day out with galpal Vanessa Valladares.

And the former High School Musical star looked DAMNNNN GOOD. The Daily Mail posted photos of him (see here) appearing in the best of moods while rocking an outfit that was nothing short of eye-catching to witness.

He sported a tank top that showed off his massive biceps and short shorts which displayed his hairy and toned legs. Zac was seen mostly with a big smile on his face where at one point he posed for a photo with a very eager fan.

The 33-year-old has been down under filming the upcoming thriller movie Gold that is set to be released in 2021. Zac looks to be staying quite busy professionally as he will also be starring in the remake of the 1987 movie Three Men and a Baby.

Zac, along with many other A-list hunks like Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans, caused quite a stir over these past several months based on their good looks alone.

The word “daddy” or zaddy” kept coming up in relation to the hunky actor as he helped make this year that much more bearable.

Take a look at four more of Zac’s hottest moments in 2020.

Zac Dishes On His Incredible ‘Baywatch’ Physique

Zac got beyond ripped for the 2017 movie version of Baywatch alongside another well-known muscle stud by the name of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. During an interview with Hot Ones‘ Sean Evans he admitted the following regarding his body at the time: “I never want to be in that good of shape again.”

‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’ Reveals His Scruffier Side

His transformation from twinky actor/singer to full-blown hairy muscle stud was complete after the debut of his Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. And many, present company included, hope he keeps this kind of appearance for as long as possible.

Who Would You Rather: Efron Brothers Edition

This isn’t a Zac specific moment but more of an appreciation of him and his equally handsome brother Dylan (seen above).

Australia Has Never Been Hotter

The California native has been seen many times in Australia not only because of his professional life but his personal one too with Vanessa. And his beard, body and beauty have remained the same throughout his time thousands of miles away.

Here’s hoping we get more sexy memories of Zac in 2021 and beyond!