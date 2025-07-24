Zae Frederich Sets the Record Straight

Zae Frederich’s time on Big Brother 27 was short but unforgettable, as the 23-year-old became the first contestant eliminated in the season’s very first week. Though his stay in the house was brief, his presence sparked plenty of chatter — particularly around his sexuality, a topic that was on everyone’s minds after his elimination. Fans eagerly took to social media, flooding Zae with questions, and he took the opportunity to clear things up during a candid Instagram Q&A.

“What’s up guys? As y’all know, on Thursday night, I was sadly evicted from the Big Brother house,” Zae said, greeting his followers. “I’m back — I’m in Kentucky right now visiting my family, but I wanted to open this up for questions and let y’all ask something about me or about my experience on Big Brother, and I’m gonna try and get as many as I can… So let them rip.”

Naturally, Zae’s decision to engage with his followers sparked an avalanche of questions — and at the top of the list was, unsurprisingly, the one about his sexuality. After all, the internet (especially X/Twitter) can’t resist the allure of a handsome, well-dressed guy with a flair for short shorts and a dyed ‘do.

One fan asked the burning question: “Are you bisexual?”

Zae wasted no time addressing it head-on. “This is probably one of the most common things that I’ve seen circulating about me on social media; it’s about my sexual orientation,” he acknowledged. And with a smile, he made his stance clear: “I am straight. I know I like to wear short shorts and my hair is dyed, so a lot of people, like, because of that, think that I am bisexual or gay.”

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being bisexual or gay, Zae was quick to clarify:

“But I am not. I am straight. I like girls.”

This candid revelation was a sigh of relief for some fans who had wondered whether Zae was a member of the LGBTQ+ community — or just a fashion-forward guy in search of his own unique style. It was also a reminder that in the world of Big Brother, assumptions and stereotypes can be as dangerous as alliances built on lies. Zae made sure to highlight that while his appearance might invite speculation, his sexuality wasn’t up for debate.

And let’s be real: it’s kind of a vibe when someone rocks those short shorts and a bold hairstyle, only to let everyone know they’re straight, just living their best, confident life. For those of us who are not straight, it’s easy to see how someone could fall into the trap of wanting to claim him as one of our own. But hey, Zae is just here to do Zae, and that’s all we can really ask for.

Zae’s departure from the Big Brother house was abrupt, but his authenticity shines through in the way he handled his fan interaction — and especially his willingness to clear up misconceptions. As we continue to watch his journey post-eviction, one thing’s for certain: whether in short shorts or sporting a new look, Zae’s staying true to himself.

So, for those of us who were curious about the man behind the hair and shorts, the answer’s simple. Zae Frederich? Straight, stylish, and unapologetically him.