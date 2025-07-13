Big Brother Season 27 Brings the Beef (As Always)

Big Brother is baaack.

The CBS summer staple is back for a 27th season filled with its typical competition, elimination, backstabbing, drama and maybe even a good show-mance. Who knows what surprises await us when the show’s host, Julie Chen, broadcasts live for the triweekly event.

As someone who watched Big Brother religiously from 2004 to 2012, I’m glad to see the reality TV show is still on the air and trying to keep things new and invigorating. I hear this season has a murder mystery theme, and that’s almost enough to get me watching again. That and its annual slew of hot men, of course.

Big Brother is always good for providing eye candy every summer. Contestants are literally recorded 24/7 – even when they’re in the pool, the hot tub, exercising shirtless in the yard or participating in some sort of competition that requires them to remove a few garments. Sometimes they’ll even film in the shower. Not that we get to see anything below the shoulder…

With that in mind, here’s my choices for hottest guys in the Big Brother 27 house. Will they go on to be recognized as some of the hottest in the show’s history? Only time will tell.

Isaiah Frederich – 23, Utah – sales consultant and brand ambassador

Keanu Soto – 33, Texas – personal trainer and nutritionist

Jimmy Heagerty – 25, DC – strategic consultant and one of the gays

Zach Cornell – 27, Georgia – marketing manager and has Bible verses in his bio so he’ll hate this post

Who will win Big Brother season 27?

Season 27 of Big Brother debuted to 3,500,000 viewers on July 10th. If you’re looking to get back into this reality TV show, now’s your chance before it starts racking up episodes at a rapid pace. Big Brother airs Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights on CBS.

Are you still watching Big Brother? Who do you think is the hottest contestant this season? Comment and let me know!

Source: USA Today