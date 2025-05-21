2 Years After Fame, ‘I Kissed a Boy’ Star Talks Internal Hardships

Everyone’s coming out story is a little different. For I Kissed a Boy star Jake Devline-Reed, it’s described as “brutal” and “crumbling,” but his narrative has a happy ending. For anyone struggling with their journey, this one’s for you.

On the outside, Jake Devline-Reed has a life that many would kill for. He’s handsome, charming, cultured and has a little bit of fame thanks to the BBC Three competitive dating show I Kissed a Boy. However, as he now divulges to the source, growing up wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Jake, age 29, tells the Radio Wales Breakfast broadcast: “I felt like a burden. I used to hold everything to my chest and show a fake face and a smile while inside I was crumbling.”

He continues to BBC: “School is a bit brutal, especially when you’re hitting puberty, not knowing what’s happening next and not knowing your own sexuality as well. When I was in school, I used to get bullied for being chubby and my lisp, my dyslexia, and I got bullied when my dad passed away. I struggled with my own mental health as a kid and I reached that dark path where I felt like a burden in the world, felt like I didn’t belong.”

What is I Kissed a Boy?

Partially thanks to the support from his family, friends and tribe, Jake was able to find some inner peace – eventually feeling empowered enough to audition for BBC Three’s I Kissed a Boy in 2023.

The show follows a group of gay men who are sequestered in the Italian countryside while they try to find companionship organically or based off a single, on the spot kiss. Hence the name of the show. Jake made it all the way to the end of the season

Despite finding love with a fellow contestant named Kailum, Cosmopolitan reports that the couple broke up just before the finale – a mere few months after they met. Bummer!

In spite of the love loss stemming from I Kissed a Boy, Jake Devline-Reed tells BBC that the show greatly improved his mental health and helped him fully embrace his sexuality and true self. It even inspired him to help other men with their inner struggles.

“It allowed me to unshackle the chains against my neck. Talking about how I felt emotionally and how I looked at myself, coming out and having a group chat, it’s really beneficial for a lot of men who do struggle, especially when you feel vulnerable. It takes a lot of guts to open up and talk about how you feel, but this is going to help a lot of people.”

Jake is now working with nonprofit organization Helpu which aims to help gay and bi men specifically in and round Wales, United Kingdom. The website states their aim is to: “provide a safe and confidential space to share your feelings, thoughts, and experiences with other men who understand what you are going through.”

If you're struggling with your mental health here in America, please consult sources like The Trevor Project for help NOW. Trained professionals ready to listen are always just a Google search away.

If you’re struggling with your mental health here in America, please consult sources like The Trevor Project for help NOW. Trained professionals ready to listen are always just a Google search away.