Hottest Moments of 2025: Grindr Unwrapped Reveals Who’s On Top

Grindr’s yearly roundup, Grindr Unwrapped, has arrived, and it’s packed with all the juicy moments that made 2025 unforgettable for the queer community. Every year, thousands of users vote on the year’s biggest pop culture hits, and this time, the results are sizzling hot. Sponsored by Woodwork, this year’s edition brings some real eye-candy to the forefront, from bulging accolades to daddies getting their well-deserved shine.

Bulge of the Year: Bad Bunny Steals the Show

It’s official: Bad Bunny’s bulge reigns supreme for 2025. The Latin icon, who has always kept us guessing with his electrifying performances, topped the Bulge of the Year category, leaving fans hot under the collar. But let’s not forget the stiff competition. The full list of Bulge of the Year nominees includes:

Bad Bunny





Jonathan Bailey

David Corenswet





Austin Butler

Parker Posey (for her iconic concealed pill bottle in White Lotus )

Talk about a bulge battle!

Hottest Man of the Year: Jonathan Bailey Takes the Crown

No surprise here—Bridgerton heartthrob Jonathan Bailey earned the title of Hottest Man of the Year. Whether he’s setting hearts ablaze with his role in Bridgerton or grabbing attention with his bold choices in Jurassic World: Rebirth, Bailey is truly a man who knows how to bring the heat. Other notable contenders for Hottest Man of the Year include:

Jonathan Bailey

Bad Bunny

Michael Jordan

Jung Kook

David Corenswet





These men kept our feeds and hearts full with their scorching looks throughout the year.

Porn Star of the Year: Joey Mills Keeps the Heat Going

Joey Mills topped Porn Star of the Year in this year’s rundown—no surprise to anyone who’s been following the stud’s rise in the adult industry. Mills, who also snagged a spot in Squirt’s year-end roundup for 2025, proved that he’s more than just a pretty face. The Porn Star of the Year list features:

Joey Mills

His performances have solidified his status as a fan favorite, and this win just reaffirms that when it comes to keeping us hot and bothered, he’s a true star.

Daddy of the Year: Pedro Pascal Brings the Heat

And then, there’s Daddy of the Year—an award we all knew Pedro Pascal was destined for. Whether it’s his charismatic presence on-screen or his never-ending ability to get our hearts racing, Pascal is the ultimate daddy. From his jaw-dropping moments in The Last of Us to his flirtatious role in Wicked, Pedro has us all swooning, and this year’s win is just the cherry on top of his already-iconic year. The full list of Daddy of the Year nominees includes:

Pedro Pascal

Henry Cavill

Ricky Martin

Tom Hardy

David Beckham





This year’s Grindr Unwrapped isn’t just a list—it’s a celebration of the hottest moments, the sexiest stars, and the moments that have kept us scrolling, clicking, and eagerly awaiting what 2026 has in store. Whether it’s bulges, daddies, or the stars who made us fantasize, 2025 was the year to be online and in the know.

What Do You Think?

Now that the results are in, we want to hear from you too. Who did you think should have taken home the crown for each category? Were there any surprises, or did your favorite stars take the top spots? Drop your thoughts below, and let’s see who you think will make waves in the next Grindr Unwrapped. After all, with 2025 heating up like this, it’s hard to imagine how next year’s list could top it. Or maybe it already will!