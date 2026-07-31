Elton John Celebrates 36 Years Sober With Other LGBTQ+ Celebrities

Sober means something different to everyone. For some, it’s one day. For others, it’s one year. And for a fortunate few, it’s decades. No matter the number, every milestone deserves to be celebrated.

Elton John’s recent sobriety anniversary serves as a beautiful reminder that healing isn’t always linear. It takes perseverance, support, and the courage to keep choosing yourself every single day.

And he’s certainly not alone.

Elton John

There’s perhaps no more fitting song for Elton John’s sobriety journey than I’m Still Standing.

The music legend recently celebrated 36 years sober by sharing his post as an Instagram Story featuring his 1983 hit playing in the background while raising a glass of Elton John Zero Blanc de Blancs, his 0.0% sparkling wine. His message was simple but powerful: “36 years sober today. Raising a 0% glass to life. Grateful for every single day.”

John entered treatment on July 29, 1990, after years of struggling with addiction. He has often credited his friendship with AIDS activist Ryan White and the courage of White and his family as helping him reevaluate his life and ultimately seek help.

Thirty six years later, he’s still standing.

Colton Haynes

Sometimes, the quietest celebrations are the most meaningful.

In October 2025, Colton Haynes celebrated seven years of being sober by sharing a childhood photo of himself alongside a cake topped with a number seven candle. No lengthy caption. No dramatic speech. Just gratitude.

Since opening up about his recovery journey in 2019, Haynes has marked each anniversary in much the same way. Fans have come to recognize the tradition instantly and celebrate alongside him every year.

RELATED: 7 Years Strong: We’re Celebrating Colton Haynes and His Sobriety Glow-Up

Brandon Flynn

For Brandon Flynn, healing and storytelling unexpectedly became intertwined.

While portraying Justin Foley in 13 Reasons Why, Flynn connected deeply with his character’s struggles with addiction. Following the series, he realized he was ready to confront his own substance abuse, describing the experience as one of the most significant moments of his career.

Sometimes the roles we play end up changing us, too.

RuPaul

In her memoir The House of Hidden Meanings, RuPaul candidly reflects on her relationship with addiction and the difficult work of recovery towards being sober.

After recognizing that old habits had returned, RuPaul committed herself to healing through therapy and attending daily 12 step meetings, sometimes twice a day.

Her story serves as an important reminder that asking for help isn’t weakness. It’s often where healing begins.

Bob the Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen has proudly celebrated more than a decade of sobriety while continuing to encourage others on their own journeys.

More recently, the RuPaul’s Drag Race winner has documented his efforts to quit nicotine, inviting fans to join him in putting down their vapes. It’s a reminder that growth doesn’t stop simply because we’ve reached one milestone. There are always new victories worth celebrating.

Here’s to Another Day

There is no single path to sobriety. Some journeys begin in treatment centers. Others begin with difficult conversations, therapy sessions, or the simple decision to try again tomorrow.

What these stories have in common isn’t perfection. It’s perseverance.

Whether it’s been thirty six years, seven years, ten years, or twenty four hours, every sober milestone deserves to be celebrated. Here’s to another day.