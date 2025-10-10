A Peek to David Gandy’s Ultimate Trunk

David Gandy’s career is a testament to the staying power of pure, unadulterated charm. But it’s not just his impossibly sculpted jawline or piercing blue eyes that keep him on top—his knack for making even the simplest piece of clothing feel like the height of fashion is unparalleled. Case in point: His new underwear line, The Ultimate Trunk, a literal love letter to the male form. And let’s be real—it’s not just a product launch, it’s David being David.

RELATED: Aaron Pierre + 1 Little Towel Cause a Mid-Week Meltdown

Advertisement

At 45, Gandy is proving that he’s not just a pretty face (though, let’s face it, he is)—he’s a savvy entrepreneur who’s seen it all in the fashion world, especially in the underwear space. From his iconic role as the face of Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue to his longstanding gig with Marks & Spencer, David knows what makes great boxers. Spoiler: It’s not about logos plastered all over the waistband or the kind of uncomfortable fabric that makes you wish you were wearing nothing at all.

RELATED: BDXY’s Tasty Weekend in Los Cabos with Bennett, Evans and Co.

Launched under his David Gandy Wellwear brand, the range includes everything from loungewear to sleepwear—and now, underwear that lives up to the model’s sky-high standards. In a recent campaign to promote his new line, Gandy, shirtless and unapologetically flawless, modelled his signature trunks in white and black, proving that not even the best of us can look this good without putting in the work (more on that later).

Advertisement

David’s take on the perfect pair of boxers is refreshingly simple: “This is simply the most flattering design on the market, but it isn’t about being sexy for other people. It’s about how you feel when you put them on.” It’s a sentiment that perfectly captures the essence of The Ultimate Trunk—comfort, confidence, and the kind of craftsmanship that leaves all those flashy, logo-driven competitors in the dust.

Advertisement

The price tag? A very reasonable £45 for a pack of three. A single pair runs £16, which competes comfortably with top-tier brands like Calvin Klein. Not bad for underwear that has been rigorously tested by the man himself—who, by the way, didn’t just pose in these trunks for a campaign, but was deeply involved in every stage of the design and production process. From fabric to fit, Gandy made sure his own personal standards were met.

Advertisement

But the real question is: How does a 45-year-old manage to stay looking like this for so long? The answer is a combination of discipline, genetics, and some seriously hard work. Speaking to You Magazine, David revealed that his daily workout routine is a mixture of weights and cardio, usually done in the evening after putting his two young children, Matilda and Tabitha, to bed. We’re talking 45-60 minutes, five days a week, with a strong emphasis on weight lifting.

“Do weights, not just cardio,” he recommends, adding that “muscles are clever. They get used to doing any exercise, so you have to change everything all the time, to shock them into working.” And that’s not all. David’s diet is just as carefully curated as his exercise regimen. Forget processed foods, fizzy sodas, or beer (sigh). Instead, he fuels his body with 4,000 calories a day, primarily consisting of pasta, baked potatoes, fish, fresh vegetable curries, pad Thai, and plenty of protein shakes. And yes, he does enjoy wine—everything in moderation, of course.

Advertisement

Though his regimen is nothing short of impressive, it’s also remarkably down-to-earth. Before a photoshoot, David sticks to water, coffee, and the occasional snack for two days beforehand, purging his system of all distractions. “Every time I do it, I say, ‘Never again!’” he laughs. A sentiment I’m sure we can all relate to, especially after those post-cheat day food comas.

Advertisement

But let’s get back to the underwear. The ultimate takeaway from Gandy’s Ultimate Trunk is not just about looking good for others—it’s about wearing something that makes you feel good, confident, and, if we’re being honest, a little bit sexy. Because if you’re lucky enough to wear a pair of Gandy’s well-tested trunks, you might just catch a glimpse of that same spark that makes him so magnetic on and off the runway. It’s all about the fit, the feel, and the unapologetic confidence that comes from wearing the best.

So, whether you’re lounging at home, hitting the gym, or just feeling like a total boss in your new favorite pair of boxers, remember: David Gandy has got you covered. Literally.