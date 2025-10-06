BDXY’s Tasty Weekend in Los Cabos with Bennett, Evans and Co.

The sun-kissed beaches of Los Cabos play host to more than just stunning views—this past weekend, they also served as the backdrop for some seriously fashionable moments. If the perfect weekend getaway exists, it might just look something like this Instagram post, featuring Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughan, alongside Luke Evans and his partner Fran Tomas. The dynamic duo of love and luxury are seen here, living their best lives in the warm waters of Nobu Los Cabos, sporting BDXY apparel with style and ease.

For those who aren’t already in the loop, BDXY isn’t just a brand—it’s a statement. Co-founded by Luke and Fran, BDXY offers a wide variety of high-quality apparel that goes beyond just hats. From stylish tees and hoodies to sleek activewear and accessories, BDXY represents a lifestyle that’s bold, confident, and unapologetically authentic. And, as evidenced in this picture-perfect moment, it’s clear that Jonathan, Jaymes, Luke, and Fran are more than happy to represent the brand wherever they go.

The Instagram post caption says it all: “BDXY weekend at Nobu Los Cabos @bdxystudio @nobuloscabos.” It’s a perfect blend of fun, fashion, and luxury, showcasing not just the stunning location but also the essence of the BDXY brand. Their style isn’t about blending in—it’s about standing out with confidence and flair.

But there’s more to this post than just the sleek outfits and beautiful surroundings. It’s also a glimpse into the authentic relationships between these four men. Let’s take a quick dive into who these gentlemen are beyond their fashionable presence.

Jonathan Bennett is no stranger to the spotlight. Best known for his iconic role in Mean Girls, Jonathan has spent the years carving out a multifaceted career as an actor, producer, and now a major advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility. Together with his husband, Jaymes Vaughan, who has made his mark as a TV host, producer, and co-founder of Celebrity Page TV, they’ve become an inspiring couple, representing love, joy, and mutual support. Their energy and undeniable chemistry are felt in every moment they share, both onscreen and off.

Luke Evans, the Welsh powerhouse actor behind roles in Beauty and the Beast, The Hobbit, and Fast & Furious, brings a certain gravitas and charm that’s impossible to ignore. When he’s not dazzling us on the big screen, he’s living life to the fullest with his partner Fran Tomas, a successful entrepreneur and co-founder of BDXY. Together, they make a striking couple who exude elegance and confidence. Their love story, much like their fashion line, is all about celebrating life’s big moments—whether they’re in the spotlight or simply enjoying a quiet weekend in Los Cabos.

Now, back to the BDXY brand, which ties this quartet together beautifully. The brand’s name is synonymous with luxury and sophistication, offering everything from stylish streetwear to premium accessories. It’s more than just a label; it’s a lifestyle that reflects strength, passion, and a forward-thinking mindset—all values that Luke, Fran, Jonathan, and Jaymes embrace in their personal lives and their business ventures.

So, while the brand’s name may be front and center, it’s clear that BDXY isn’t just about looking good—it’s about living life to the fullest, with those who matter most. And judging by this post, these four are doing it better than anyone.

Let’s raise a glass to love, laughter, and all things BDXY. With this much style and joy in one photo, we’re all taking notes for our next getaway.

What’s your take on the BDXY crew and their effortless blend of style and fun?