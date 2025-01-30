Aaron Taylor-Johnson is Ripped and Ready to Rule Hollywood

Oh, 2024, you have been so good to us! But let’s be real—the true highlight of the year? Aaron Taylor-Johnson giving us everything in a string of epic roles. From his primal and beastly performance in Kraven the Hunter to his shadowy, seductive presence in Nosferatu and the jaw-dropping stunts in The Fall Guy, Taylor-Johnson has been working overtime to keep us utterly obsessed. And just when you thought you couldn’t handle any more of this delicious man? 2025 is here to push us over the edge with 28 Years Later, a horror flick that’s bound to have us clutching our seats—and maybe fanning ourselves a little, too.

Let’s talk about it. Kraven the Hunter wasn’t just a wild ride—it was a thirst trap. The vest? The shirtless action sequences? The animalistic moves? It was all giving feral in the best way possible. But how did Aaron go from already hot to jaw-droppingly shredded?

In a chat with The Guardian, he revealed that he packed on a whopping 40 pounds of muscle, bringing his weight up to a solid 200 lbs—bless him. And this wasn’t just about bulking up; his training was all about movement, telling Men’s Health, “We did a lot of things like quadrupeds (going on all fours), parkour, gymnastics—so it was like nothing you’d ever seen before,” he explained.

Translation? He basically trained like a jungle cat, and honestly, that checks out for a character who takes down enemies with his bare hands. Just imagine Aaron Taylor-Johnson prowling around on all fours, muscles flexing, sweat dripping—sorry, where were we?

Despite all the heat he brings to the screen, Taylor-Johnson remains refreshingly grounded. When asked about turning down roles that later became hits, he had a refreshingly classy response: “The actor makes the character… It might have been a great role, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you would have smashed it the same way that other person did.”

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Entertainment

In other words, he knows his worth. And we love a man who doesn’t waste time on regrets.

Okay, comic book purists, we know you had one tiny complaint—where were Kraven’s iconic leopard-print tights? Aaron has a response for that: “I don’t think the fans will be disappointed with the costume, despite the lack of leopard-print leggings.” And then, with a playful tease? “I should have worn them for the premiere.”

Please, Aaron, it’s never too late. There’s still time for a fashionably late leopard-print moment—just saying.

2025 is the year of not letting social media distract m… 👀🫦 Don’t miss Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and his abs, in #KravenTheHunter – now available on Digital.https://t.co/AynqvKqM7w pic.twitter.com/iP2DZxpfm1 — Sony Pics at Home (@SonyPicsAtHome) January 24, 2025

As we roll into 2025, our king isn’t slowing down. 28 Years Later is set to hit theaters, promising thrills, chills, and (hopefully) a whole lot of Aaron strutting his way through post-apocalyptic madness. One thing’s for sure—whether he’s dodging zombies, swinging from rooftops, or just casually smoldering in a tux on the red carpet, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the leading man of our dreams. And we’ll be right here, watching every second of it.

Now, about that stretching routine—any chance we could get a behind-the-scenes feature on that? Asking for a friend.