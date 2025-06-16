The Proposal So Good They Did It Twice—At the Same Time

Somewhere between the clouds and the cosmos, on top of Guatemala’s Acatenango volcano, the universe gave us the kind of love story that even the sappiest rom-com couldn’t script: a double proposal, shared between two men so deeply in sync they managed to surprise each other at the exact same time.

Jordan and Roy, a couple whose chemistry rivals molten lava (fitting, given the volcano), trekked to the summit to watch the sunset. The sky was lit in a fiery orange hue, nature’s own pride flag lighting the backdrop. And just when things couldn’t get more picturesque, Jordan turned to Roy, dropped to one knee, and said the words that could melt any queer heart:

Advertisement

“I wanted to know if you would be my bootsy?”

RELATED: Rewriting the Wedding Script: When Family Doesn’t RSVP, Community Does

Before your tears could even finish forming, Roy responded in the most unexpected—and brilliant—way possible: he also got down on one knee, opened a ring box, and left Jordan utterly shook.

“No! What the f**pride. Are you f**king kidding me?” Jordan exclaimed, full gay gasp included.

Advertisement

And if that wasn’t enough serotonin for your Monday morning scroll, Roy turned toward their friends—who had clearly been in on it—and called them out:

“You two knew that this is happening.”

They kissed. They hugged. The sky glowed. Social media lost it.

Advertisement

This wasn’t just a proposal. It was a perfectly timed symphony of love, surprise, memes, and mutual emotional combustion—all set against one of Earth’s most dramatic backdrops.

And honestly, double proposals like this? Not even that rare in queer love stories. Call it intuition, call it fate, or just the gay agenda in action—but there’s something about queer couples being so emotionally aligned, they somehow manage to pop the question at the exact same moment. Jordan and Roy now join a growing constellation of couples who prove: sometimes the love really is that mutual, that magical, that perfectly timed.

In a world where queer joy often fights to be seen, Jordan and Roy gave us a moment that screamed from the mountaintops (literally): Love is love, timing is everything, and yes—you can be someone’s bootsy.

Happy Pride, my gays!