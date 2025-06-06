Agustín Della Corte Scores Big in Netflix’s ‘Olympo’

Pride Month just got a lot sweatier—and a lot sexier—thanks to Olympo, Netflix’s brand-new Spanish YA series set to drop on June 20. Think Elite meets Blue Crush, but with more abs, more angst, and a whole lot more homoerotic tension. The show dives headfirst into the high-stakes world of elite youth athletics, where winning gold might mean losing your morals—or your mind.

One of the brightest stars rising from this very attractive pressure cooker? Agustín Della Corte. If the name doesn’t ring a bell yet, it will. And if the face already does, you’re welcome.

Advertisement

At just 27, Della Corte has already lived two lives: first as a professional rugby player (he made his international debut for Uruguay at the age of 19, casual), and now as a full-time actor with credits in Society of the Snow, Linda, and Papeles. But it’s his role as Roque Pérez, the captain of Olympo’s rugby squad and all-around “emotionally repressed sports dreamboat,” that’s about to cement his status as a queer fan favorite.

RELATED: Warning: You’re About to Catch Feelings for Juan Perales

Advertisement

The show itself promises a buffet of LGBTQIA+ representation wrapped in sweat, secrets, and spandex. According to the official synopsis, Olympo is set at CAR Pirineos, “where the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.” When her best friend and teammate Núria surpasses her, “Amaia realises that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways.”

Translation: Drama. Intrigue. Maybe some light doping. And definitely a queer love triangle or two.

But it’s the trailer that truly sets the tone. Released on June 4, it teases sensuality and sapphic glances, locker room intensity, and Roque Pérez being… well, Roque Pérez. Brooding. Shirtless. Possibly kissing someone who isn’t a woman. We’re not saying, we’re just strongly suggesting you keep your eyes peeled (and your fan ready).

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Adults’ Didn’t Just Drop a Kiss—They Dropped the Gaymic Bomb

Queer viewers know that representation isn’t just about showing up—it’s about showing depth. With Della Corte, there’s a real sense of humanity behind the six-pack. He’s not just playing a gay-coded jock for thirst-trap points; he’s stepping into a complex character who, like many of us, is navigating a world full of expectations, secrets, and the pressure to perform.

And let’s be honest: there’s something powerfully affirming about seeing a former World Cup rugby player give a nuanced, heartfelt performance in a show that centers queer stories. We’re not just being pandered to. We’re being seen.

Advertisement

So as you gear up to binge Olympo, hydrate properly, stretch those neck muscles (from all the turning heads), and remember that this summer’s must-watch TV moment is more than just eye candy—it’s a reminder that queer athletes, queer love, and queer excellence belong at center stage.

Catch Agustín Della Corte’s glorious glow-up when Olympo premieres June 20 on Netflix. Trust us—you’re going to want to be there for the kick-off.