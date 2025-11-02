Alan Cumming Launches Scotland’s LGBTQ+ Arts Festival

Alan Cumming isn’t just a beloved actor and host — he’s a cultural force. From his unforgettable stage and screen roles to his fearless advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, the Scottish star continues to redefine what it means to use fame for good. Now, he’s setting his sights on home turf, bringing visibility, pride, and plenty of sparkle to the Scottish Highlands with a brand-new queer arts festival called Out in the Hills.

Taking place from January 16 to 18 at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre, where Cumming currently serves as artistic director, the festival promises to inject warmth, wit, and unapologetic queerness into the chilly Scottish winter. It’s not just another arts event — it’s a statement.

RELATED: The Daddies are Out and Alan Cumming is Celebrating!

Cumming’s Hope for Scotland’s LGBTQ+ Community

In an exclusive interview with PinkNews, Cumming shared the motivation behind curating the festival: a desire to create joyful, affirming stories for Scotland’s LGBTQ+ community amid a tense political climate.

“It’s so sad to me in Scotland — there’s such great intentions, then there’s tragedy attached to them,” he said. “This is a case in point: the Scottish Government, a democratically elected Scottish Parliament, passed a bill that would allow trans people to live a better life and self-identify more easily. That was struck down by the Westminster parliament.”

He went on to express frustration over how the controversy has fueled anti-trans sentiment, saying, “If there was ever any clearer reason for Scotland to become independent, when you can’t even pass laws in your own parliament? Hello!”

But instead of focusing solely on the political turmoil, Cumming wants to shine a light on queer joy, creativity, and resilience.

“I want there to be something in the news about queer and trans people that’s not negative and horrid.”

The festival lineup is as eclectic and dazzling as Cumming himself. He’ll lead the cast of Me and the Girls, a new stage adaptation by Neil Bartleet of Noël Coward’s 1962 short story, and star in Tip Toe, the upcoming Russell T Davies series. Out in the Hills will also feature “In Conversation” events with big names like Zander Murray and Graham Norton, a reading by Ian McKellen, stand-up comedy, a queer ceilidh, DJ sets, creative workshops, and even LGBTQ+ reinterpretations of history.

“It’s great we’ve got indigenous Scottish people who are queer and trans and non-binary also represented,” Cumming said. “I want my time at Pitlochry to bring starry names but also to encourage, support, and celebrate local Scottish talent.”

In true Alan Cumming fashion, Out in the Hills balances celebrity appeal with authentic community spirit. It’s both a homecoming and a cultural reset — a reminder that queer art doesn’t just belong in London, New York, or Los Angeles, but in the heart of the Scottish Highlands too.

So while January in Pitlochry may be cold, this new festival is heating things up with creativity, inclusivity, and a touch of mischief. As Cumming continues to champion visibility and joy for queer and trans people, one thing is clear: Scotland’s cultural landscape is about to get a lot more fabulous.

REFERENCE: Pink News