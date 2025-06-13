Gays Are Screaming: ‘Red, White and Royal Blue’ Sequel Is On the Way

It’s time to polish your tiaras, fluff your Texas flag capes, and mentally prepare for a swoon-heavy encore—because Red, White & Royal Blue is officially getting a sequel. That’s right. The international love story that turned enemies to lovers (and then some) is making a comeback, and the gays are already emotionally spiral-texting their group chats in all caps.

While attending the Tribeca Film Festival this week, Matthew Lopez—co-writer and director of the first film—teased that he and the novel’s author, Casey McQuiston, are in the thick of bringing Alex and Henry back to our screens. And not just for another meet-cute. We’re talking real sequel territory, folks. Fresh story. New stakes. Possibly more steamy political trysts in White House closets. Or, dare we hope…a royal wedding?

Advertisement

RELATED: Prime Video Drops ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’s Touching Deleted Scene

“Well, we were very fortunate after the release of Red, White & Royal Blue to discover that people wanted more of the story,” Lopez told AT&T, with the kind of gentle humility that makes you want to hug him and ask what color your tux should be for the big gay premiere.

“So, we were in this great position to come up with a new one.”

Advertisement

But here’s where it gets juicy. Since the original movie ends right where McQuiston’s bestselling novel does, the sequel is officially stepping off the book’s pages and into the bold, beautiful void of creative liberty.

“And so, I had Casey McQuiston come over to London, where I live, and we spent about a week just hammering out what a new story would look like,” Lopez explained.

Advertisement

Can you imagine that week? Just two queer creatives in London, mainlining coffee and gay yearning, forging a brand-new narrative in the name of sapphic power and gay monarchy. Be still, our bisexual hearts.

“It was really exciting, both to have Casey’s brain as the originator of these characters and of the story, and be able to sort of like come up with your own fanfiction with the author of the novel,” Lopez added. “It was also really daunting because there was no road map we had to rely on, oh frightening of all things, our own imagination.”

The sequel, it seems, is not just about continuing the story. It’s about honoring it, without simply copy-pasting what worked.

Advertisement

“We wanted to honor what people loved about the first film. We wanted to sort of challenge expectations about what comes next. And we want to make sure that we do right by the movie that we made that people really loved,” Lopez concluded.

Translation: Expect tears. Expect tension. Expect at least one scene where someone dramatically runs through rain while whispering, “I love you, you idiot.” (No promises, but a gay can dream.)

And yes—before you combust from longing—yes, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are both reportedly returning. Because no one wants a sequel where Henry looks slightly off and Alex is suddenly allergic to charm.

Advertisement

RELATED: Taylor Zakhar-Perez on Red, White, & Royal Blue & Emmy-nomination

So whether you loved the first movie for its steamy chemistry, its political optimism, or simply because it gave you the best bisexual panic you’ve had since Call Me By Your Name, one thing is clear:

The love story that broke borders (and maybe a few royal protocols) isn’t over yet.

And if you need us between now and the premiere, we’ll be practicing our royal wave and updating our fanfiction spreadsheets.

Source: JustJared