Alex and Ciaran Thomas-Smith’s Wedding Breaks All the Rules

After five years together, trans-fem and non-binary actor Alex Thomas-Smith has tied the knot with actor Ciaran Thomas-Smith in a heartfelt ceremony at London’s Hackney Town Hall. Alex, who rose to prominence with their role in the BBC series What It Feels Like for a Girl and now stars in Netflix’s Too Much, described the day simply as the “best day of [their] life.”

The intimate ceremony was followed by a private reception surrounded by the people who matter most to them. “We had speeches and just spent the next few hours celebrating our love with all those we hold dear,” Alex shared. It was a moment of joy, vulnerability, and celebration that marked not just a marriage, but the visibility of queer and trans love on its own terms.

The love story between Alex and Ciaran began in lockdown, when Alex was still living in Berlin. A first date led to an inseparable bond, and the pair have been together ever since. On their wedding day, Alex reflected on how far they’d come, saying, “I’ve never felt more vulnerable in my life!” That vulnerability was not about weakness but about authenticity—being fully themselves without needing to perform for anyone else.

Representation has always been central to Alex’s journey, and their wedding was no exception.

“Representation of trans relationships is so deeply important to me… On my wedding day, I imagined my younger self sitting in the room, watching and realising that what once felt impossible was not only possible, but real. Queer and trans love is not just valid, it’s joyful, enduring, and worth celebrating.”

That message mattered all the more as Alex and Ciaran navigated the expectations placed on LGBTQ+ couples.

“People kept telling me they couldn’t wait to see the dress… I actually proposed to him, and I didn’t wear a dress. People like to put you into boxes, especially when it comes to ‘bride and groom,’ but for us, that was so not important. We just wanted to be happy.”

What makes their relationship shine, Alex explained, is the unconditional love at its core.

“Truly, I think that Ciaran loves me for exactly who I am… He would always tell me how great I looked and how much he loved me. The way he explains it is: ‘I just love you. I don’t care who you are, there’s nothing you could be that would stop me loving who you are.’ And to me, that’s what love is all about.”

From a lockdown romance to a London wedding, Alex and Ciaran’s love story is a reminder that queer and trans love isn’t just possible—it’s thriving. It’s joyful. It’s worth celebrating. And it’s exactly the kind of love story the world needs to see.

