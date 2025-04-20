Photo Credit: @lifebernardorabello

Bernardo Rabello is making history as the first-ever transgender man to compete in the national edition of Mister Brasil CNB 2025.

At 29 years old, Bernardo Rabello, a model and personal trainer originally from Rio de Janeiro, has lived in Resende (RJ) for the past 20 years and will proudly represent the Sul Fluminense region in this year’s CNB (National Beauty Contest).

Who is Bernardo Rabello?

Born on July 4, 1995, in Rio de Janeiro, Bernardo is a physical education graduate and works as a personal trainer. He’s also a model, affiliated with Base MGT in São Paulo and 40 Graus Models in Rio.

Bernardo had this to say about his journey so far:

“It’s a mix of happiness and responsibility, because I know how important this is—not just for the LGBTQIAPN+ community, but for society as a whole.”

While this is a first in the Mister Brasil category, trans contestants have participated in CNB’s female divisions before. In 2021, Rayka Vieira competed as Miss Centro Goiano. As CNB organizer Marina explained:

“For a long time, beauty pageants mirrored restrictive standards, and the inclusion of trans people was delayed by cultural resistance and lack of representation. At CNB, we strive to be at the forefront of inclusion.”

Bernardo’s mother, Viviane—who is a psychologist—shared an emotional message:

“Of course we support him. It’s his dream. I want nothing more than for my son to soar higher and higher. Seeing your child happy and fulfilled is priceless, and we’ll do whatever we can to support him. Our entire family—my parents, my sisters—are proud. I’m such a proud mom. My heart overflows with pride seeing my son in Mister Brasil. Being the only trans man, his authenticity and courage are symbols of resilience and inspiration.”

