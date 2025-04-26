André Lamoglia Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

Photo Credit: @andrelamoglia

André Lamoglia, international heartthrob and certified menace to our peace, has been very generous lately—and we’re not just talking about his acting.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @andrelamoglia

The Élite star has taken to Instagram to give fans an all-access pass to his life, and it’s full of beach days, buddy hangouts, globe-trotting adventures, photoshoots, delicious eats, and, yes, plenty of blessedly shirtless moments. Thank you for your service, sir.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @andrelamoglia

If you remember Lamoglia as Iván—the sexy, emotionally complex bisexual heartthrob who had us all rewinding scenes in Élite—you’re probably wondering: what’s next for Netflix’s golden boy? Well, rest assured, he’s booked, busy, and still making questionable eye contact with the camera that ruins our lives (in a good way).

Photo Credit: @andrelamoglia

Advertisement

André has landed his next big role—again with Netflix—in a juicy Brazilian drama titled Os Donos Do Jogo (that’s Owners of the Game for those of us dusting off our Duolingo apps). He’ll be playing Prophet, the ambitious and calculating protagonist determined to make it to the top of Rio’s high-stakes “bug game” dome—whatever that is, we’re already emotionally invested.

Photo Credit: @andrelamoglia

Netflix teased the role by sharing: “André Lamoglia as Prophet, the protagonist of my new Brazilian fiction series The Owners of the Game. A true strategist, Prophet has an ambition to enter the dome of the carioca bug game. Is it good for you guys?” Um, yes, it’s very good for us, actually.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @andrelamoglia

Between his sharp jawline, sharper roles, and ability to make lounging shirtless on a beach look like a full cinematic experience, Lamoglia continues to play the long game with our hearts. But don’t worry—we’re more than willing participants.

RELATED: Mafia Boss, Abs, and All: André Lamoglia’s Epic Return to Netflix

So here’s to André: actor, world explorer, abs enthusiast, and now, strategic game-playing leading man. He may be the Prophet in this new series, but we’ve been converted since season 5 of Élite.