The Amazing Spiderman actor Andrew Garfield proves that he ages like fine wine!

Andrew Garfield has just graced W Magazine’s prestigious Best Performances Issue, standing alongside an impressive lineup that includes Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Demi Moore, Nicholas Galitzine, Adrien Brody, Pamela Anderson, and more. The 40-year-old star earned this recognition for his standout performance in We Live in Time, delivering one of his career-best roles opposite the ever-brilliant Florence Pugh.

In the issue, Garfield is seen posing with half a suit hanging on his body with the rest of his thick and muscular chest and abs out for all the readers to see. In recent years, Garfield has been dubbed a “daddy” for his thicker, more muscular, and more rugged look. Combined with his charm, candidness, kindness, and quick wit, Garfield is definitely one of the most sought-after single men in all of Hollywood!

The talented actor talked about accepting the role for We Live in Time, which is an emotional rollercoaster of a film. Garfield reflected on the powerful impact of the film and chose to use his art to speak to his audiences telling them that they “are not alone”:

“The script spoke to me about the shortness and sacredness of life, and about living with courage and boldness and vulnerability in the face of the inevitable greater opponent. Everything dies, everything gets lost, and we have to reckon with that simple fact.”

He explained further, saying:

“As artists, we work with the raw material of our own lives, of our own heartaches. “

On a lighter note, Garfield also talked about his guilty pleasures–AKA Netflix’s raunchy and sizzling reality series Too Hot to Handle!

“My guilty pleasure is Too Hot to Handle on Netflix. Fuck, it’s really good. A bunch of hot men and women think they’re going on a Love Island–type show. They’re all horny and hot, and then they find out they can only win the prize money if they don’t fuck each other. “

Just recently, Garfield definitely upped the daddy vibe with his latest Golden Globes Awards look, which is going viral for its “hot nerd” aesthetic!

Dressed in an all-green suit and a pair of glasses, Garfield walked the carpet and presented the award with his bare chest peeking through his dress shirt. Thirsty fans all over X are going feral over Garfield’s classy but thrilling look:

Source: W Magazine