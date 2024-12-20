Thirst Levels Rising: Nicholas Galitzine Bulks Up for He-Man!

Back in May, Nicholas Galitzine confirmed that he was playing He-Man (or Adam, Prince of Eternia) in the long-awaited film adaptation of the popular Masters of the Universe franchise. The movie was initially slated to be released by Sony and Netflix but was later dropped. Thankfully, Amazon MGM and Mattel Films decided to pick up the film and will be directed by Travis Knight with a script by Chris Butler.

Advertisement

RELATED: Nicholas Galitzine is a villainous house guest in graphic novel adaptation

When you think back on Nicholas Galitzine’s previous roles—Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue, George Villiers in Mary and George, or even Hayes Campbell in The Idea of You—did it ever cross your mind that he’d be the perfect match for He-Man? Honestly, I had my doubts. Galitzine is known for his lean, toned physique, which contrasts with the hulking image of the legendary hero. Acting-wise, I knew he’d nail it, but let’s be real: part of He-Man’s iconic status is his bulging biceps, right?

RELATED: Is Hottie Nicholas Galitzine a “Lecherous Villain” in This Upcoming Film?

So when Galitzine confirmed that he was playing the iconic superhero, I was silently praying that the multi-faceted actor would bulk up to play the role sans CGI transformation.

Advertisement

“I’m so beyond proud to announce that I will be playing Adam, Prince of Eternia in ‘Masters of the Universe’. It has been a dream for so long to play someone of his heart, humour and heroism, I cannot wait to get started.”

RELATED: Fall in Love with Nicholas Galitzine’s Stunning New Look

…and look where we are today! Gay twitter had their jaws dropping on the floor with Galtzine’s Instagram update. In his story, a blonde and long-haired Nicholas looks unrecognizable in a long-sleeved shirt and short-shorts that did nothing to hide the fact that his biceps and chests were bulging and that the Christmas tree beside him was nothing in comparison to the bulk up he just had.

Advertisement

RELATED: Nicholas Galitzine Is Starring As a HUNKY Blond Barbarian in Upcoming Film

Over on Twitter (now X), fans are getting excited because of the visuals Galitzine just posted–just imagine the possibilities; I mean, will Prince Henry be a top now?

Advertisement

RELATED: Nicholas Galitzine Spills the Tea About Playing a “Sex-Crazed” Role

People’s reactions have been nothing short of thirsty and hilarious:

me after opening Nicholas Galitzine’s instagram stories pic.twitter.com/qRIEF8d8Wn — gio 🤌🏻🎄 (@giogiorubbish) December 18, 2024

Advertisement

“that’s twink evolution”

“need him biblically. I just know his stroke game is crazy right now.”

“I CANT FUGGIN SEE THE DIFFERENCE IT JUST A COPYPASTA OK NICHOLAS GALITZINE U INSANE”

“I know hes bulked up for He Man but damn, he’s gonna look good for Red, White & Royal Blue sequel”

“daddy getting thick he done leveled up from twink status!”

RELATED: Hottie Nicholas Galitzine Talks ‘Mary & George’s Gay Sex Scenes & ‘RWRB’ Sequel

Will he keep the bulk for his return to the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel? We’ll just have to wait to find out. In the meantime, the Masters of the Universe film is slated to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.