Another Side Effect Of Covid – Shrinkage?

We have all heard the urban legend that you can tell a dude’s dick size by the size of his shoes. You know what they say “big feet…big socks!” As much as we want to hope and dream that having a wearing a size 10 shoe means…there is actually no empirical evidence to prove that. Quite the opposite actually.

According to The Insider, “ample scientific research has confirmed that there is no statistically significant relationship between how big someone’s feet are and the length of their penis.” Citing a 2014 study,

“researchers compared the penis measurements of more than 15,000 people and they found that the average length of a flaccid penis is 3.61 inches and the average erect penis measures 5.16 inches.”

The National Library of Medicine (NIH) echoes those sentiments. The results of a 2002 study they conducted established, “no statistically significant correlation between shoe size and stretched penile length.” DNA Magazine also recently reported on this much wanted theory,

“According to the National Health Service (NHS), the idea that shoe size is linked to the size of someone’s penis is nothing more than an urban legend, reports LadBible. Citing a study from 2002 by the British Journal Of Urology where researchers measured more than 100 men, the NHS reported that they found, “no link between shoe size and penis length”.

Euronews has reported, along with various other news outlets, the story of a man here in the states that claims contracting Covid has caused his penis to actually shrink! Great, as if getting Covid wasn’t bad enough, now this!!?? The man in question,

“‘seemed to be left with a lasting problem’ after he noticed his previously ‘above average’ penis had shrunk by an inch and a half compared to its size before he was ill with the virus. According to the man, his doctors advised him that the shrinkage was due to “vascular damage” and is likely permanent.

Euronews also reported that,

“the connection between COVID-19 and issues with the reproductive system is still a grey area but some studies that have already been carried out have made tentative links between the virus and conditions such as erectile dysfunction (ED). Researchers discovered traces of the virus could still be found in the genitals months after infection.”

The news just keeps getting better and better. All of this just gives us yet another reason to get vaccinated!

That enough penis talk for one day?

Sources: Euro News, DNA, PubMed, The Insider