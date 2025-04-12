First Gay AEW Singles Champ? Anthony Bowens Is Ready to Make It Happen

Let’s be honest — wrestling doesn’t always scream “inclusive.” But Anthony Bowens? He’s not just kicking down the door — he’s entering to pyro, a Jane’s Addiction soundtrack, and more fan love than a Beyoncé drop on Pride weekend.

At AEW Dynasty, Bowens returned like a man on a mission (and with arms that could crush your ex’s toxic opinions). The former tag champ didn’t just show up — he showed out, confronting and then swiftly pinning his former tag partner Max Caster. Drama? Obviously. Resolution? Not so fast. But one thing’s crystal clear: Bowens has shifted gears, and the destination? Championship gold.

“I think we accomplished everything that I’ve wanted to accomplish as a tag team. Despite my feelings with Max, the Acclaimed are one of the best tag teams in the history of AEW. I’m pretty sure we still have the most wins in the history of the company as a tag team. I would gladly tag with him again if he needs to back me up. Right now, I am focused on becoming a singles competitor and achieving my goals.”

Translation: the Acclaimed may still be “scissoring” legends, but Bowens is here for main character energy now. And he’s not just chasing a title — he’s chasing legacy.

“I am fully, fully prepared to do everything I can to work hard to continue to earn everything I have in the singles division. I fully intend to win gold. I would love to be AEW’s first gay singles champion. I have a lot of things I have to accomplish and that all starts right now.”

This isn’t just about belts and booking. Bowens is openly gay in an industry that hasn’t always made space for queer identities — let alone celebrated them. His pursuit of a singles title is more than personal; it’s powerful. It’s about visibility. It’s about showing up, being exactly who you are, and refusing to be anything less than historic.

And look — we love a glow-up with substance. Not only did Bowens pop off in the ring, but he debuted a fresh theme song by Jane’s Addiction and had enough pyro to make RuPaul jealous. He also addressed the crowd’s response to his return — and no surprise, the fans were living for it.

Bowens’ trajectory is what queer wrestling fans have been starving for: representation not as a gimmick, but as greatness. He’s not a token. He’s not a sidebar. He’s not someone AEW lets wave a rainbow flag once a year while relegating him to the midcard. He’s aiming for the top — and he’s going to make sure we all feel seen on the climb.

So, AEW — are you watching? The crowd is. The community is. And if Bowens gets that gold, the celebration is going to be louder than a drag brunch during bottomless mimosa hour.

