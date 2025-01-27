Get to Know ‘Love, Victor’ Star Anthony Keyvan

If the name doesn’t ring a bell yet, you’ve probably seen Anthony Keyvan in some of your favorite shows. From his role as Pablo in Generation to Diego de La Cruz in The Rookie and Nathan in Alexa & Katie, he’s steadily made his mark as one to watch. But let’s be real: most of us fell head over heels for him as Rahim in Hulu’s Love, Victor, and now as Quincy (or Q)–the All-American jock–on Netflix’s XO, Kitty.

Meet Anthony Cyrus Keyvan, the breakout star who’s proving that representation isn’t just important—it’s game-changing. Born on August 13, 2000, in sunny Long Beach, California, Anthony brings a unique blend of charm, talent, and cultural pride to every role he takes on. At just 23 years old, he’s already lighting up screens and redefining what it means to be a leading man in Hollywood.

In Love, Victor, Anthony brought to life Rahim, a conservative Iranian teen navigating love and identity while falling for the titular character. His portrayal was equal parts heartfelt and groundbreaking, offering a fresh perspective on queer love stories within a culture not often represented on screen. In an interview with ABS-CBN, Keyvan details his journey as a Filipino in the show:

“So I mentioned my Lola, I mentioned my family in the Philippines, and cooking that dish [‘special healing broth’].”

Keyvan says that it is “such an honor” for him to be able to play this role whilst being a representative of different minorities. Fun fact: it was actually Keyvan who requested then-showrunners Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild t0 make his character Q half-Filipino and half-Iranian like him, which was accepted right away. Even though there is still so much room for his character to grow, Keyvan is hopeful that a third season might give him more moments to delve deeper into his character.

“Playing someone that means something to people is so special. It’s definitely a lot of pressure sometimes, but I’ve taken it in stride because I never really got to see someone on TV like myself.”

…And this is exactly what sets Anthony apart–his ability to make you feel seen. Whether he’s navigating cultural expectations, tackling romantic entanglements, or just delivering a perfectly timed one-liner, Anthony reminds us that stories are richer when they reflect the diverse world we live in. He candidly shares with NBC news his feelings towards representing a character from the LGBTQ+ community on XO, Kitty where his character falls in love with an athletic rival on the show:

“We’re so used to the queer experience being a very traumatic thing for people and the coming-out story being extremely traumatic, chaotic and tough to navigate. And while that is true for a lot of people, it’s refreshing to see a different take on that.” He adds, “With ‘XO, Kitty,’ queerness is normalized, and it’s not something that is looked down upon or something that you feel like you need to suppress with our characters.”

As he continues to climb the Hollywood ladder, Anthony Keyvan is proving that being yourself—and owning every facet of your identity—is the ultimate superpower. With his heart on his sleeve and a megawatt smile, this rising star is one to keep your eyes on.

You can catch Season 2 of XO, Kitty on Netflix: