‘XO Kitty’: The Young Gay Love Story You Can’t Miss

Love and competition have always been a messy mix, but for Quincy “Q” Shabazian (Anthony Keyvan) and Jin (Joshua Lee), the track isn’t just where races are won—it’s where hearts are lost and found. What starts as a classic case of rivals-to-lovers (with a dash of deception) turns into one of XO, Kitty’s sweetest slow-burn romances.

Advertisement

RELATED: Anthony Keyvan: The Actor Redefining LGBTQ Representation

Q and Jin’s relationship kicks off with all the makings of a K-drama-worthy rivalry. Jin, a talented and strategic track star, plays dirty when he invites Q out for a night of dancing and… well, a little more. Sparks fly, hearts race, and before Q knows it, he’s been thoroughly distracted. The next day, Jin leaves him in the dust at the finish line. Ouch. But don’t count Q out just yet—his resilience is as strong as his sprint, and no single setback is enough to break him.

Advertisement

RELATED: Woof: Our Favorite Instagram Posts This Week

While Q trains to reclaim his footing, his circle of friends—Kitty included—rally behind him, proving that love and friendship can be just as exhilarating as the sport itself. But what makes Q truly special isn’t just his dedication to track; it’s his ability to bring people together. Whether it’s helping Kitty navigate her Yuri situation or mediating the ongoing drama between Dae and Min Ho, Q is the glue that holds the group together.

Advertisement

RELATED: Former X-Men Villain Had Sex With Iceman In Latest Issue

As the semester unfolds, so does Jin. His once-cocky, win-at-any-cost attitude softens, and underneath it all, he’s just a guy who (surprise!) really likes Q. Their relationship transitions from adversaries to something undeniably real, and Jin does his best to make amends—not just with Q, but with his entire friend group. He even lets them roast him as payback for his past antics. Love makes you do wild things, after all.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Netflix

RELATED: Noah Centineo Stuns in His Hot Atom Smasher Super Suit

Then, when Jin faces an injury, Q steps up—not just for himself, but for the boy who once tricked him into losing. This time, Q crosses the finish line victorious, proving that success tastes even sweeter when it’s shared with someone you love.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Netflix

RELATED: Hottie Noah Centineo Shows Off Muscles Working Out For DC’s ‘Black Adam’

Sure, in real life, the whole “bully-to-lover” trope is questionable at best (seriously, let’s not romanticize that dynamic too much). But in the world of XO, Kitty, Q and Jin’s story is less about toxic rivalry and more about personal growth, redemption, and, most importantly, young gay love. Because at the end of the day, discovering yourself is the biggest win of all.

RELATED: Noah Centineo Explains Why He Kissed His Best Male Friend