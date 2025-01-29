Antoni Porowski Looks Sexy in Wet and Steamy Underwear Shoot

Photo Credit: Damon Baker, Antoni Porowski

Queer Eye’s resident food and wine expert, Antoni Porowski, is serving up something way hotter than a soufflé in his latest photoshoot with the iconic Damon Baker. Known for his smoldering good looks and kitchen finesse, Antoni is proving he’s just as irresistible in front of the camera as he is in the kitchen.

Advertisement

RELATED: Is Antoni Porowski Still Friends with Bobby Berk Post-Queer Eye?

In one shot, Antoni lounges seductively in bed, book in hand, looking every bit the intellectual heartthrob. But let’s be honest—no one’s really here for the literature. With his toned physique on full display and those irresistible bedroom eyes, Antoni knows exactly how to capture our attention.

Photo Credit: Damon Baker, Antoni Porowski

Advertisement

RELATED: Antoni Porowski Sizzles in Skimpy Shorts—Fans Are Losing It

And if that wasn’t enough to set the room on fire, Antoni ups the ante in a pair of skin-tight Calvin Klein briefs that leave little to the imagination. Let’s just say the Queer Eye star isn’t holding back, and we’re absolutely here for it!

Photo Credit: Damon Baker, Antoni Porowski

Advertisement

RELATED: Hottie Antoni Porowski Looks V SEXY in Latest Post and the Gays Are Thirsting!

The steamy visuals continue as Antoni takes things to the bathtub, clad in nothing but soaking wet briefs that cling to every inch of his sculpted frame. It’s a thirst trap masterpiece, and honestly, we’re still recovering.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Damon Baker , Antoni Porowski

RELATED: I think I need to go shopping for new shorts…

But Antoni’s appeal isn’t just limited to the studio. Recently, he jetted off on a dreamy getaway with his equally gorgeous friends. Between beachside hangs and poolside moments, Antoni showed off his thick, toned legs and enviable six-pack abs. The man is living his best life, and we’re living for it.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: Damon Baker, Antoni Porowski

RELATED: Hottie Antoni Porowski Gets a ‘Baywatch’ Moment in THIRSTY AF Beach Clip

Antoni Porowski continues to prove he’s not just the Fab Five’s culinary king—he’s the whole damn package. Whether he’s whipping up a meal or turning up the heat in front of the lens, Antoni knows how to keep us coming back for seconds. Pass the wine, because we need to cool off!

Advertisement

RELATED: Hottie Antoni Porowski Is Newly Single and Ripped AF in Latest Thirst Post