Are Madonna & Katy Perry Planning Their First Pop Collaboration?

Whether it’s Britney Spears on “Me Against The Music” or Ricky Martin on the criminally underrated “Be Careful”, if its one thing Madonna herself knows, it is the art of the perfect collaboration. With 2022 poised to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of her landmark single “Everybody” in the most dance-tastic way, Madonna seems ready to join forces with another pop superstar to mark the occasion; all arrows are pointing to a once in a lifetime studio collaboration between the Material Girl and pop superstar Katy Perry.

Information on the upcoming remix project is limited, but this is what we know so far; The project is going to celebrate Madonna’s massive accomplishment of landing fifty #1 songs on the Billboard Dance Club Song Chart. The package is due to drop ahead of the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s single “Everybody” this October. As for the remix package, little more is known about the content or the remixers on board. Madonna did drop one hint though, on an Uber-talented DJ who may be appearing on the package. Last month, Madonna took to Instagram and posted:

“In the Stu working on 50 dance remixes with @therealmikedean and a little help from @honeydijon” to which Dijon responded “What an honor!!!!! You da best”!

While friends for quite a number of years, this will be the first studio collaboration for Madonna and Perry. They’ve appeared in photo shoots together, most notably a Bettie Page-style, retro shoot for V Magazine in 2014, courtesy of legendary photographer Steven Klein. In late 2015, Perry joined the Material Girl on stage during her Madame X tour for an ultra-cheeky banter-fest during Madonna’s performance of “Unapologetic Bitch”. Perry cheekily expressed being “such a fan”, taking a shot from Madonna’s flask (disguised as a banana), after which Perry received a kiss on the hand & curtsey from Madonna herself.

