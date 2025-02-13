Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Hilarious Reaction to Patrick’s Nude Scene

When you’re Arnold Schwarzenegger, seeing your son on screen, especially in a series as scandalous as The White Lotus, isn’t exactly a typical family viewing experience. But the former California governor and action movie legend handled it with his trademark sense of humor, proving he’s as comfortable with his son’s bold moments as he is with his own on-screen exploits.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the eldest son of Arnold and Maria Shriver, is making waves in The White Lotus’ third season, where he portrays Saxon Ratliff, the entitled eldest son of a Southern family. And while fans might be eager to see the drama unfold in Thailand, it’s Patrick’s bare-all moments that have everyone talking — including his dad.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated third season, Arnold was all smiles and no shame. Posting a photo of himself with his son at the event, Arnold captioned it with a cheeky, “What a show! I could claim to be surprised to find out he has a nude scene, but what can I say — the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Don’t miss it this Sunday — trust me.”

And if anyone knows a thing or two about being caught in revealing moments, it’s Arnold. After all, his iconic roles in The Terminator franchise, Conan the Barbarian, and Twins (yes, we’re all still thinking about that one) have solidified his status as a Hollywood star who’s comfortable in his own skin — quite literally. So, when it came to his son’s big nude scene, Arnold was clearly a good sport about it, showing that the Schwarzenegger family isn’t afraid to laugh at themselves.

While Arnold’s reaction has been nothing short of hilarious, he’s certainly not the only one with an eye on the steamy moments in this season. Jason Isaacs, who plays Patrick’s on-screen father, Timothy Ratliff, also shows some skin in the upcoming episodes, along with Patrick’s co-star Sam Nivola. It seems The White Lotus has no shortage of risqué moments — and with Mike White at the helm, there’s no surprise there.

But Arnold’s post wasn’t merely a playful comment—it was a reflection of his sincere pride in his son’s career. He wasn’t just poking fun at a nude scene; he was celebrating Patrick’s major opportunity in a critically acclaimed series. After all, it was Arnold’s encouragement that helped Patrick land the role, with Patrick revealing that his mother, Maria Shriver, played a key part in urging him to audition for The White Lotus. “She’s a huge fan of the show,” Patrick said, “and she’s here somewhere, fan-girling out about it all.”

The premiere itself was a rare family affair, with Arnold, Maria, and their daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger all in attendance, along with Patrick’s fiancée Abby Champion. Even Patrick’s brother-in-law, Marvel’s Chris Pratt, showed up, making it a rare and special event for the Schwarzenegger clan. With such a stellar support system, it’s no wonder Patrick is thriving in his acting career.

And while Arnold might not be too surprised by the nudes — after all, he’s made his own infamous nude appearances — it’s clear that the Schwarzenegger family will continue to be a force to be reckoned with. Whether it’s in action-packed movies, satirical comedies, or dramatic family dynamics, the Schwarzeneggers know how to keep things interesting. And with this season of The White Lotus set to be another hit, we can expect even more jaw-dropping moments from Patrick, his co-stars, and yes, his very proud (and very witty) father.

In conclusion, while we wait for the next episode of The White Lotus, it’s safe to say we can always count on Arnold Schwarzenegger to deliver both support and humor — in equal measure. So, as Arnold would say: “I’ll be back… for more family-friendly White Lotus moments.”

Source: PinkNews