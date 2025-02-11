‘White Lotus’ Stars Bare Even More in Season 3

Let’s face it, The White Lotus has been one of those shows where the drama, decadence, and delicious chaos are just as crucial as the eye candy. And in the upcoming third season, it seems the naked truth is front and center—literally.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola, and Jason Isaacs (yes, you read that right—Jason Isaacs) have confirmed that their characters will shed more than just their inhibitions in a few key moments. Schwarzenegger hilariously confessed he was a bit apprehensive about watching the scenes with his family—understandably, nothing says awkward like a “bathroom break” during a family viewing. Schwarzenegger also gave us a sneak peek last August for the upcoming season. You can take your own tour here.

But it’s not all awkward moments as to Nivola, the 21-year old newcomer, also admitted to tackling his first nude scene (and his first on-screen kiss), thanks to the loving guidance of creator Mike White. For those keeping count, that’s a lot of firsts—definitely a rite of passage into White Lotus stardom.

And then there’s Isaacs, who admitted to being horrified by the nudity. “I’m horrified because I didn’t know I was naked in the thing. I’m very upset,” he said. It’s almost as if he’s suddenly become the face of “no-nudity-please” campaign in Hollywood. But don’t worry, he’s only half-joking about his contract insistence on bare-all scenes. We’ll take it, Jason!

Isaacs, as the actor with a sharp sense of perspective (and likely a touch of sarcasm), recently shared his thoughts on working with White Lotus mastermind Mike White. According to Isaacs, the rarity of White’s scripts is like finding a unicorn in a tuxedo: beautiful, elusive, and hard to come by.

But here’s where it gets even more intriguing: Isaacs mentions how White’s writing takes what initially seems like a one-dimensional character and—bam—turns them into something so deep you can’t help but feel for them, even when they’re utterly grotesque. Sounds like a recipe for making villains seem human. Isaacs’ character, for example, starts off as this guy whose life in under threat and who seems pretty set in his ways but White’s pressure-cooker environment has him spiraling, revealing the broken humanity underneath.

It’s a little like peeling back the layers of a juicy scandal. It starts off looking shallow, but soon enough, you’re left questioning everything and maybe even feeling a little empathy for the chaos. In the end, Isaacs is spot-on. Mike White doesn’t just create characters you love to hate, he makes them characters you can’t help but love, even if they make terrible choices.

So, while Lotus continues to deliver the unpredictable mix of luxury and heartbreak, it’s clear that the third season will bring us more than just mystery and glamour, it’ll bring us some truly unforgettable skin. And who’s to say a little eye candy and vulnerability can’t be as juicy as the scandals we’re all here for?

Season 3 is ready to serve us that sweet, sweet indulgence on February 16th. Grab the popcorn, but maybe skip watching with Mom.

