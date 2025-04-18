Manu Ríos Joins All-Star Cast in Lionsgate’s “Day Drinker”

Photo Credit: @manurios

Manu Ríos is making major waves in Hollywood! The Spanish heartthrob has just been announced as part of the star-studded cast of Day Drinker, Lionsgate’s upcoming action thriller, and let’s just say—it’s about to get very, very hot on deck.

Ríos will be joining none other than Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, and Outer Banks breakout Madelyn Cline in the stylish, high-stakes film directed by Marc Webb (500 Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the infamous Snow White adaptation).

But wait—it gets juicier. Ríos will also reunite with his Elite co-star Aron Piper. That’s right, the dynamic duo is back! Fans of the steamy Spanish Netflix hit will remember their unforgettable love triangle with Omar Ayuso’s character—thesizzling scene that practically broke the internet. Seeing these two share the screen again is already sending social media into a frenzy.

Photo Credit: @manurios

According to Deadline, Day Drinker follows a private-yacht bartender (played by Cline) who meets a mysterious guest onboard (Depp). As secrets bubble to the surface, they’re pulled into the dangerous orbit of a powerful criminal figure (Cruz)—and let’s just say, nothing is as it seems. Throw Manu Ríos and Aron Piper into that mix, and we’ve got a recipe for chaos, chemistry, and some seriously stylish suspense.

Ríos has been keeping busy with back-to-back projects. He’s currently starring in Netflix’s Breathless, which is gearing up for its much-anticipated second season. He also leads the cast in Mi Querida Señorita, a reimagining of the beloved 1972 Spanish film, directed by Fernando González Molina, set to release in the coming months. Clearly, Manu is booked, busy, and thriving.

Photo Credit: @manurios

From high school drama in Elite to jet-setting thrillers and complex Spanish cinema, Manu Ríos is proving he’s more than just a pretty face—he’s a serious force in the global entertainment scene. And with Day Drinker on the horizon, this next chapter is shaping up to be his most exciting yet.

Buckle up. Manu’s coming aboard—and it’s going to be a wild ride.

