‘Batwoman’ Season 2 Trailer Gives a Peek of Things to Come

The wait is over for the sophomore season of the CW show, Batwoman. The series two premiere of Batwoman airs on Sunday, January 17, and it brings a new woman in the suit. Javicia Leslie, who plays Ryan Wilder, takes over the mantle of the titular character when the previous Batwoman, Kate Kane (formerly played by Ruby Rose) goes missing.

In an interview with GLAAD’s Head of Talent, Anthony Ramos, Leslie explains how remarkable the intersection of representation in playing Batwoman is.

Leslie also said as much in an interview with NBC News:

“This isn’t for me; this is for all of the people that feel underrepresented. I think one of the things that’s really made underrepresented people feel like they’re not enough and feel like they have to continue to fight so hard to feel represented is because they couldn’t see themselves.”

The trailer of Batwoman Season 2, featured below, gives a preview of what’s to come in the new season.

Season 2 of Batwoman begins Sunday, January 17th at 8 pm ET on The CW.

Will you watch the new season of Batwoman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on social media accounts.

Sources: GLAAD Official YouTube Channel, NBC News, The CW Network Official YouTube Channel, Javicia Leslie Official Instagram Page