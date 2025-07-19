Belgium’s Gritty New Gay Series ‘Oh Otto’ Is Needed in the U.S.

So, there’s this teeny, tiny problem. Belgium is currently holding hostage a delightful new gay series titled Oh, Otto!, and unless you have the fine art of VPN-wrangling down to an Olympic sport, you’re probably going to miss it. Which, as you can imagine, is heartbreaking. Not because Belgium isn’t beautiful (hello, waffles and fries!), but because the show promises a fresh, grown-up take on queer love—and let’s be honest, we need more of that.

From the mind of emerging Belgian filmmaker Stijn van Kerkhoven, Oh, Otto! isn’t just a love story; it’s a full-on emotional rollercoaster that follows Otto (played by the adorably introverted Jonathan Michiels), a 26-year-old stuck in time, quite literally living in his late grandmother’s apartment in Brussels. If that’s not a perfect metaphor for modern gay relationships, we don’t know what is.

Otto has been in a steady relationship with Boris (Gijs De Corte), or so he thought. The poor guy is hit with the ultimate heartbreak when Boris calls it quits, citing that they may have moved too fast. He still loves Otto, but he’s not ready to hold him back from the big wide world. It’s a classic “it’s not you, it’s me” situation—except, you know, with a healthy dose of Brussels angst.

But, as if that weren’t enough emotional turmoil for one character, Otto’s lifelong best friend, Lente (played by Jennifer Heylen), also starts contemplating her own life beyond Brussels. So, with his social circle rapidly shrinking and his past crumbling, Otto takes the plunge into the world of online dating.

And Oh, Otto! takes us on a wonderfully messy journey through his exploration of queer identity. Otto gets to experience the surprisingly vibrant (and at times, chaotic) queer nightlife of Brussels, filled with everything from drag performances to leather bars and, oh yes, dark room hookups. The city itself, like Otto, is a world in transition—a perfect backdrop for Otto to explore his own self-worth and, dare we say, his hidden desires.

Let’s be real: we all need this series. Oh, Otto! is the show we’ve been missing in an era where queer representation on TV is growing but still lacks depth and nuance in the mature, adult drama department. It’s not all about heartwarming coming-out stories or tragic, overly sanitized tales of gay love. It’s about the grit and glamour of life, the struggles and the fun, the realness of being an adult in today’s queer world. We get to see the messiness, the vulnerability, and—yes—the skin.

Did we mention the handsome actors? Not to objectify (okay, maybe just a little), but there’s a certain Dutch actor named Tarikh Janssen who’s nudity is making waves with a cough whole-hog scene that’s currently going viral. Meanwhile, the ever-talented Mustii (remember him from Drag Race Belgique?) brings a whole lot of sass and sparkle to the show, performing in drag while adding a layer of complexity to the plot.

Here’s the thing: In an age where we’re seeing more queer characters on screen, why do we still feel like something’s missing? Shows like Looking ended too soon. The Queer As Folk reboot had all the potential but faltered. Fellow Travelers—a stunning, one-and-done series—left us yearning for more. The landscape is still too sparse when it comes to mature LGBTQ+ stories, especially ones that explore complex relationships beyond the teenage coming-out narrative.

This is why Oh, Otto! is important. It’s gritty, real, and unapologetically adult. It’s the kind of series that makes you feel seen—both in your awkward moments and in your steamy ones. It’s the reminder that love isn’t always tidy, but it’s always worth the mess.

And here’s a cherry on top: Oh, Otto! recently won the Best Short-form Series Award at the Cannes International Series Festival, with the jury noting, “In a world where polarization is increasingly prevailing, this intimate yet universal story reminds us that series like Oh, Otto! are necessary now more than ever, and that in the law of love, everyone is equal.” And really, isn’t that the truth? Everyone deserves to see themselves in stories like these—stories that embrace the full spectrum of human experience, love, and desire.

So, here’s to the campaign we’re starting today: Bring Oh, Otto! to the U.S. We’re ready for it, Belgium. Don’t make us wait too long—especially with those abs. Just saying.

Pro-tip: Want to understand the Dutch-language trailer? Toggle on YouTube’s auto-translated captions. You’ll thank us later.