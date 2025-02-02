Below Deck + Cold Plunge + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week starting with Kiko Riaze, who can throw down a serious gym selfie.

Advertisement

Ramon paused for a pic:

Advertisement

“Below Deck Down Under” returns to Bravo on Monday! Who’s a Captain Jason fan?

Advertisement

Malik Delgaty says ‘hi’:

Eliad Cohen enjoyed a jungle workout:

Advertisement

Out pro wrestler Anthony Bowens pondered the future:

Advertisement

No sun is no prob for Bruno Baba:

Advertisement

Felipe said ‘bye bye’ to January:

Who wants to shower with a Chippendale?

Advertisement

Tyler needed some help with his backside:

Advertisement

Sam Cushing tried nature’s cold plunge: