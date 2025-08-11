Ben Platt Puts His Gay Spin on ‘Diet Pepsi’ and It’s Everything

When the Las Culturistas Culture Awards aired on Bravo last week, it felt like the ultimate fever dream of gay pop culture—one part gay Olympics, one part awards show magic, and one part unapologetic fabulousness. Hosted by Wicked’s Bowen Yang and Fire Island’s Matt Rogers, the event made its long-awaited TV debut, bringing all the chaos, glitter, and high heels we could ever want in one shiny package.

Much like any awards show worth its salt (or, perhaps more fittingly, its glitter), the night had it all: musical performances that made us shriek, celebrity moments that made us swoon, and a “In Absentia” segment that had us questioning which celebs were too busy to join the party—though honestly, who could blame them? Have you seen the guest list?

But amidst the whirlwind of Lady Gaga covers and a trio performance of I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing with boygenius’s Lucy Dacus, there was one particular moment that made us clutch our pearls and our Diet Pepsi cans (full of ice, of course). We’re talking about Ben Platt, the Dear Evan Hansen heartthrob, who is openly gay, channeling his inner diva with a gut-wrenching cover of Rae’s “Diet Pepsi”—which, honestly, sounds like the most random yet brilliant concept in the world.

The performance was pure theatrical magic, with Platt morphing Rae’s bouncy pop anthem into a soulful ballad. His rendition of the song wasn’t just a performance; it was a moment—one that even Addison Rae herself couldn’t help but gush over, commenting, “Heaven.” And if Rae says it’s heaven, who are we to argue?

But wait, the stars didn’t stop there. The internet practically exploded with support, and we got to witness a true gays-just-get-it moment when Colton Underwood added his two cents, saying, “I prefer this version.” Honestly, Colton, who wouldn’t?

And then there was Matt Rogers, who had the most relatable reaction of us all: “Dear god.” Honestly, Matt, we’re all still recovering from the sheer drama of it all.

Now, for those who need a reminder (or just want to bask in more of his talents), Ben Platt is no stranger to the spotlight. From his Tony Award-winning role as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen to his star-making turn in The Politician on Netflix, Platt has proven time and time again that he’s got range—whether he’s playing a troubled teen or a political prodigy. Oh, and let’s not forget his iconic role as Benji Applebaum in the Pitch Perfect films, where his hilarious, pitch-perfect a cappella skills made us all fall in love with him a little more.

As if that weren’t enough of a treat, Ben Platt delivered the ultimate gift to the gays and pop music fans alike when he announced that the cover is now available on streaming platforms. His Instagram post on Sunday, 10 August, made our hearts skip a beat: “Ask and ye shall receive. ‘Diet Pepsi’ (Live from 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards) streaming now.” You can almost hear the dramatic music swell behind that caption.

And let’s not forget the chorus of gratitude flooding in from the internet. Benito Skinner (aka Overcompensating) summed it up best with a simple “Thank you.” Honestly, Benito, no truer words have ever been spoken.

This may just be a cover of a song that’s a few degrees away from being a “pop classic,” but it feels like a triumph for the LGBTQ+ community, music fans, and people who just really, really appreciate a well-timed dramatic moment. Platt’s emotional and raw take on “Diet Pepsi” is a reminder that even the most upbeat pop songs can be elevated with a little heart and a lot of soul.

Now, if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to stream it on repeat—because, let’s be real, this one’s going down in gay pop culture history.