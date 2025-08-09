Tom Holland Breaks Down His Lip Sync Battle Moment: “I Said, F**k It”

It was a moment that shook the world, or at least, the internet. When Tom Holland stepped onto the Lip Sync Battle stage in 2017, he wasn’t just channeling his inner Spider-Man — he was slinging webs of pure gay icon energy, too. That performance of Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” which has now amassed a staggering 166 million views, is still the gold standard in lip sync history.

RELATED: A More Rugged and Mature Tom Holland Returns for Spiderman

Advertisement

And in case you’ve somehow missed it, let’s refresh your memory: Holland begins in a tailored suit, channeling Gene Kelly’s Singin’ in the Rain, before he hits a dramatic wardrobe change. Suddenly, he’s rocking a blonde wig, fishnets, and serving us with more energy than an entire season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. What followed was a performance so iconic, it should have been enshrined as its own holiday.

RELATED: Tom Holland’s AI Swim Brief Pic Reminded Us He’s That Hot IRL

In a recent Scrambled appearance with Gordon Ramsay, Holland spilled the tea on the making of this legendary moment, and spoiler alert: the fishnets? All him. And thank goodness for that.

Advertisement

Zendaya: The OG Confused Bystander

Let’s talk about Zendaya’s reaction. At the time, Zendaya and Holland were close friends and co-stars, so naturally, they had chatted about their plans for the show. The agreement? “We’re gonna keep it nice and easy breezy,” Holland recalled. They weren’t expecting fireworks, just a friendly battle with some fun choreography. But then… Umbrella happened.

“I want to wear fishnets and I want a wig,” Holland told the creative team. And just like that, a star was born. Zendaya, who was already mentally prepared for a chill competition, was absolutely gobsmacked when Tom took that stage and did the absolute most in the best way possible. She had no idea what was coming. And, frankly, neither did we.

Advertisement

A Dad’s Concern, A Legend’s Decision

But before we get too carried away with the jaw-dropping transformation, we need to remember that this moment almost didn’t happen. Holland’s dad, comedian Dominic Holland, wasn’t exactly on board with his son’s desire to go all-out for the performance. “When I told my dad, he was like, ‘Son, I don’t think that’s a good idea. I don’t think you should do that,’” Tom shared. Dad’s worry stemmed from the fear that his son was getting too much attention too quickly. As it turns out, the only thing that grew that day was Tom’s power—and a fandom of people who adore him for not shying away from doing what felt right.

The Fishnets: A Family Affair

Advertisement

And yes, for anyone who was wondering (we know you were), those fishnets weren’t some costume store find. Holland made sure to let us know they were actually his grandmother’s. “Gordon asked if they were my mom’s,” Holland said with a laugh. “Nah, they were my grandmother’s.”

A Lip Sync That Haunts Him (In a Good Way)

If you ever find yourself in a conversation with Tom Holland about his career, there’s one thing that consistently comes up—his Lip Sync Battle performance. “Honestly, of all the pieces of work I’ve done, that I’ve put my heart and soul into, blood, sweat, and tears, the lip sync is the thing that everyone brings up,” he admitted. “It’s never Spider-Man, it’s never any of my other movies, it’s always Lip Sync Battle. It haunts me.”

Advertisement

Sure, Spider-Man and his other blockbuster roles have earned him a devoted fanbase and some impressive accolades, but it’s that dance, that commitment to full-body expression in fishnets, that resonates with the people. The Lip Sync Battle moment lives on because it’s not just a performance—it’s a declaration of confidence, freedom, and a willingness to push past the limiting expectations of “masculinity” that so often box men into small, stifling boxes.

So, what’s the takeaway from Tom Holland’s iconic Lip Sync Battle performance? In the words of our collective gay hearts: F**k it. Wear the fishnets. Dance like nobody’s watching. And don’t be afraid to make a grand entrance, even if it means shaking things up and throwing a little rain on the expectations. Because Tom Holland taught us all that it’s okay to own the dramatic, the extravagant, and the unapologetically fabulous.

Advertisement

Now, as we continue to stan this unbothered king, let’s all take a page out of his book: sometimes, you just gotta say “F**k it” and give the people what they didn’t know they needed. And, in this case, what they needed was Tom Holland in fishnets.

We thank you, Tom. Always.