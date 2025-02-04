Benson Boone Wins 1 Award at the Grammys: Best Crotch Grab

He didn’t win the Grammy, but just maybe he won the award for most awkward moment.

Benson Boone, age 22, had a breakout year thanks to his partnership with Warner and Night Street Records. His debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, sold over 1,500,000 copies worldwide – 1,000,000 of them being in America – and that number hasn’t been adjusted in several weeks/months.

It’s no wonder the rising pop star was nominated for “Best New Artist” at the 67th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, which was hosted this Sunday. He even took the stage in front of millions of live viewers to sing his biggest hit ‘Beautiful Things,’ which took the #1 spot in 19 different countries and is certified 5x platinum in America.

Although he lost the award for “Best New Artist” to Chappell Roan, Benson Boone won the evening thanks to a rather awkward incident that happened after his performance of ‘Beautiful Things.’

Let’s take a look, courtesy of E News.

Benson Boone Apologizes Next

I mean, we’ve all needed an adjustment from time to time, but maybe in front of the cameras – with all sorts of viewers watching at home – wasn’t the best moment. And maybe that ugly, ugly blue jumpsuit wasn’t a good choice in wardrobe after all.

Benson Boone’s crotch grab was the talk of the town by Monday morning, with fans and critics posting about the now-viral moment so much that the singer was forced to issue an apology of sorts through Instagram.

According to The New York Post, his statement reads: “Sorry for adjusting my jumpsuit so aggressively on stage tonight. That thing was extremely restricting in certain areas.”

Boone has never been shy about showing off his body. Hopefully this serves as a lesson to really show us what he’s working with down below instead of just pulling at it on stage.

Let’s take a look at some of his other seductive moments below. And as for the Grammys, well, there’s always next year!

