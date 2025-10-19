Better Back It Up + Wide Stripes + More Eye Candy

by

Ignacio went with the wide stripes

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Ignacio, who went with the wide stripes.

Advertisement

Dani Garrido trained hard:

daniG

Roberto was in refuel mode:

Advertisement

roberto

Kevin took time to back it up:

Advertisement
Kevin Carnell took time to back it up

Ryan Walker worked out his hips:

RyanW

Advertisement

Kelechi stayed in for the weekend:

kelechi

Chris Bednarik lost his belt:

Advertisement

ChrisB

Mr. Kurdo wore white:

Advertisement
kurdo

Patrick McDonald made a splash:

patrickM

Advertisement

Alejo paused to reflect on wild nights and zero regrets:

alejo

Thai caught up with with friends in Atlanta:

Advertisement

Thai

Habibi took a read on his progress:

Advertisement
habibi

Edgar likes his plants at pool time:

edgar

Advertisement

Giuliano felt funny looking:

giuliano

Tian made eyes at the camera:

Advertisement

tian

Chase was slurping in San Diego:

Advertisement
ChaseC

Gustavo said good night:

gustavo

Leave a Comment