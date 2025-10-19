Better Back It Up + Wide Stripes + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Ignacio, who went with the wide stripes.

Dani Garrido trained hard:

Roberto was in refuel mode:

Kevin took time to back it up:

Ryan Walker worked out his hips:

Kelechi stayed in for the weekend:

Chris Bednarik lost his belt:

Mr. Kurdo wore white:

Patrick McDonald made a splash:

Alejo paused to reflect on wild nights and zero regrets:

Thai caught up with with friends in Atlanta:

Habibi took a read on his progress:

Edgar likes his plants at pool time:

Giuliano felt funny looking:

Tian made eyes at the camera:

Chase was slurping in San Diego:

Gustavo said good night: