Day At The Big Boy Park + Golden Hour + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Michael, who brought the cheese factor.

How Sev winters in New York:

Nathan says he’s “trying” to get his chest in check for vacay:

Kevin Carnell looked good from every angle:

Anirudh asked for input:

A day at the Big Boy Park and Golden Hour

BeefyLieutenant spent a day at the big boy park:

PersianWolf took time to take in golden hour:

Ignacio stayed home for a while:

Just another day at the office for cover guy Kevin Davis:

Martin got his morning selfie out of the way:

Karlitos and Dave had a moment during sunset in Brazil:

Matt was not looking for unsolicited advice:

Edilson checked all the boxes: Biceps? Forearms? Beard? Eye contact? Check. Check. Check. Check.