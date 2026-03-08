Day At The Big Boy Park + Golden Hour + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018.

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Mar 8, 2026

fitlikemike

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Michael, who brought the cheese factor.

How Sev winters in New York:

sevn

Nathan says he’s “trying” to get his chest in check for vacay:

nathan

Kevin Carnell looked good from every angle:

KevinCarnell

Anirudh asked for input:

anirudh

A day at the Big Boy Park and Golden Hour

BeefyLieutenant spent a day at the big boy park:

BeefyLieutenant spent a day at the big boy park

PersianWolf took time to take in golden hour:

persian

Ignacio stayed home for a while:

ignacio

Just another day at the office for cover guy Kevin Davis:

KevinD

Martin got his morning selfie out of the way:

martin

Karlitos and Dave had a moment during sunset in Brazil:

karlitos

Matt was not looking for unsolicited advice:

matt

Edilson checked all the boxes: Biceps? Forearms? Beard? Eye contact? Check. Check. Check. Check.

edilson

