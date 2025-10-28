Billy Porter’s Got a New Man—and He’s a Total Hot Stud

Well, well, well, looks like Billy Porter has found himself a new man—and he’s not just any guy, folks. Billy’s latest beau, Eric Anderson, is nothing short of a snacc and has officially entered the public spotlight after the two confirmed their romance with an adorable Instagram post.

In the photo, the two share smiles and a lot of affection as Anderson, looking like he could be a personal trainer for superheroes, wraps his arm around Billy Porter. With his hand gently grasping Porter’s, the couple looks like they just stepped off the pages of a romance novel—except it’s real life, and the caption? Simple but sweet: “#datenight.”

This comes two months after Billy dropped some not-so-subtle hints about the relationship. Back in August, Porter posted a series of images that seemed to speak to a deeper connection with Anderson, though he didn’t tag him or identify him directly. One image, titled “PHOTO DUMP: Missing this beautiful human who has forever changed me for the better,” was a poignant reflection of Porter’s growing affection. “Thank you universe for this exquisite gift!!!” he added. Well, Billy, the universe has delivered.

Who Is Eric Anderson?

So who’s the lucky guy? Eric Anderson might not be a household name in showbiz, but he’s definitely made a splash in the life of one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. A teacher based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Anderson isn’t exactly living the glam life in New York or LA, but that’s part of the charm. The 41-year-old has a master’s degree from Columbia University (swoon), and when he’s not educating the future minds of America, he’s all about fitness. He’s a dedicated yoga instructor and a CrossFit enthusiast, which is clearly paying off—have you seen that guy’s abs?

Oh, and for those of you who are into fitness content, Anderson knows how to rock a speedo like it’s nobody’s business. Is there a more perfect match for Porter’s iconic looks? Honestly, this is the energy we need more of in the world.

Romance on the ‘Gram

Though it’s unclear exactly when Porter and Anderson first met, their Instagram feeds have been documenting their blossoming love affair for months. In July, Anderson shared a shirtless photo of himself and Porter at NYC Pride, along with a series of snaps celebrating the occasion. “NYC Pride didn’t disappoint,” he wrote.

A few weeks later, on July 28th, Anderson posted a selfie of the two in their best fierce outfits, making it clear this wasn’t just a casual fling. “Perfect night in the city with my boo,” he wrote, making us all want to be a part of their social circle.

Then, for Porter’s 56th birthday, Anderson dropped a heartfelt message that seemed to hit all the right notes. “Not only celebrating birth, life, and longevity, but gratitude. Grateful you are here and to be here with you,” he posted alongside a sweet photo of the two holding hands. “Happy Birthday @theebillyporter I love you.” Cue the collective sigh from all of us.

Love Through Thick and Thin

The timing of this love story feels even more significant when you consider what Porter has been through in recent months. In September, Porter had to step away from his role as the Emcee in Cabaret due to a “serious case” of sepsis. He was set to star in the Broadway production until October 21st, but his sudden departure led to the show closing a month early. While Porter hasn’t shared the full details of his health condition, his doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

It’s clear, though, that having Anderson by his side during such a challenging time has been a source of comfort and strength. What’s more heartwarming than a man who’s there for you through the highs and lows? It’s the kind of love we all want in our lives—especially when it comes with a side of fitness goals.

A New Beginning with Billy Porter and Eric Anderson

Porter’s romance with Anderson marks his first public relationship since his divorce from Adam Smith earlier this year. The two were married for over six years before deciding to part ways in an “amicable and mutual” separation. And while it’s been a tough chapter, Porter seems to be embracing his new beginnings—he’s got his health on the upswing, a stunning new boyfriend, and a role in the highly anticipated Hunger Games sequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, slated to release in 2025.

Between the health comeback, the love life glow-up, and an exciting career trajectory, it’s safe to say Billy Porter is ending 2025 on a major high note. Honestly, we couldn’t be happier for him—because nothing says “I’m living my best life” like a gorgeous boyfriend and a healthy dose of self-love.

And, hey, if Eric Anderson needs a yoga buddy, we’re definitely here for that too.