Brad Goreski Keeps the Thirst Alive With a Towel Selfie

Brad Goreski may be a celebrity stylist to the biggest stars, but let’s be honest—he’s also mastered the art of styling himself right into our collective gay hearts (and feeds). Case in point: his latest towel selfie.

Yes, Brad is once again proving why he’s not just fashion’s go-to guy but also Instagram’s certified thirst-trapper. Captioning the cheeky snap with, “Summer might be over but the thirst traps will continue,” Goreski has confirmed what we’ve all been hoping: the man is committed to year-round service. And serve, he did.

Advertisement

Goreski, who’s dressed icons like Demi Moore, Sofia Vergara, and Natasha Lyonne, spent his summer living a life that was equal parts fabulous and enviable.

Advertisement

Let’s rewind. On Cape Cod, Brad gave us shirtless snaps that showcased abs so chiseled they could probably cut fabric better than his shears. Eight-pack, baby. Eight. Pack. We were drooling, respectfully of course.

Then there was his turn on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, where he played alongside his husband, the ever-charming writer-producer Gary Janetti. From there, it was off to East Hampton for his 48th birthday (can we get a wellness routine reveal, Brad, because there’s just no way he’s 48).

Advertisement

The couple celebrated in style with their adorable fur son, Theo. The milestone, however, was tinged with bittersweet emotion after the loss of their beloved fur daughter, Alice—proof that even in the midst of glitz, Goreski’s heart is firmly rooted in love and family.

Advertisement

RELATED: Brad Goreski Gushes About His Relationship With Husband Gary Janetti

But don’t think that stopped him from keeping us entertained. Because Brad knows what the people want. And what do we want? Selfies. Mirror selfies. Hotel selfies. Porch selfies. All featuring that ripped physique and the now-iconic, perfectly groomed mustache. Honestly, it’s like he’s running his own public service account.

Advertisement

And then came Palermo, Italy. Goreski jetted off with Gary for some downtime, but being Brad, downtime still meant serving content. Cue the porch pic where he casually lounged, looking like a Roman statue brought to life—only better dressed, even when he’s barely dressed. It’s a gift, really.

Advertisement

And while most of us are nursing post-summer blues, Brad has already reassured us that the thirst isn’t seasonal. His towel selfie is the ultimate promise that as the leaves fall and sweaters come out, he’ll still be keeping spirits (and heart rates) high.

Here’s the thing about Brad Goreski—he’s proof that you can be chic, playful, and thirst-inducing all at once. He makes 48 look like 28, and somehow manages to balance a career styling A-listers with keeping his fans entertained with just the right sprinkle of cheeky self-indulgence.

Advertisement

So thank you, Brad, for giving us exactly what we needed this summer: a mix of abs, mustache moments, travels, and towel drops. If this is how he’s closing out summer, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for fall. Sweater weather is cute and all, but with Brad Goreski in our feeds, the heat is definitely sticking around.