Brandon Flynn’s Gay Getaway Is Pure Summer Moodboard Material

Provincetown, Massachusetts—aka gay Disney World with better drag and lobster rolls—has long been a queer rite of passage. But thanks to Brandon Flynn’s latest Instagram drop, it just got a little more blush-worthy.

The 13 Reasons Why star—who has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility both on and offscreen—served up three generous scoops of shirtless Americana realness, seasoned with beachside wet hair and a floppy-eared dog that’s honestly now more famous than some influencers.

Flynn lounges on a vintage bedspread like a man who knows his angles and his demographic. Shirtless, arms up, a daisy pillow strategically placed to say, “I’m approachable, but yes, I also work out.” Bonus points for visible tattoos that whisper “I write poetry at night.”

Cut to Flynn, glistening and sandy on a sun-drenched beach, giving “queer boy-next-door just rinsed off in the Atlantic and is ready to emotionally destroy you.”

And in the grand tradition of gay men knowing their brand, he closes with a cozy snap curled up with his dog. If you didn’t already want to date him, now you at least want to be the dog.

Tucked between those thirst traps? A few sweet snaps with friends—because no gay summer is complete without your chosen family hyping you up in the comments and holding your phone at just the right angle.

“Ptown, I love you,” Flynn captioned the post. And really, who could blame him? Provincetown isn’t just a vacation—it’s a queer pilgrimage. One where the beer is cold, the speedos are optional, and the emotional support animals are photo-ready.

Since publicly coming out in 2017, Flynn has become something of a Gen Z queer heartthrob. Not in a glossy, Calvin Klein billboard way (although, call us, CK)—but in the “I just want to read Sontag in bed with you” way that makes the gays swoon.

Whether he’s making waves on screen or letting loose on the Cape, Brandon Flynn is living the kind of soft, sweet queer life we all secretly daydream about. He’s the gentle rebel of our generation—comfortable in his skin, loud in his joy, and gloriously unapologetic about being tender.

So here’s to more candid thirst traps, more beach days, and more daisy pillows that accidentally say everything we’ve been feeling.

Brandon, if you ever need someone to fluff those pillows—we volunteer as tribute.