Brandon Flynn is officially entering his hot artist summer era—and yes, we’re all invited to watch (respectfully, of course… or not).

Photo Credit: @brandonflynn

The 13 Reasons Why alum has long captured our attention with his smoldering acting skills and quiet charm, but this week, he reminded fans that he can also command a camera without saying a single word.

Photo Credit: @brandonflynn

In a new Instagram post, Brandon shared a cheeky photo featuring everything but what your imagination is probably filling in right now. Draped in theater lights and a barely-there pair of boxer shorts bunched up his thighs, Flynn gave us just enough view to short-circuit the comments section—and we’re not complaining.

Photo Credit: @brandonflynn

But let it be known: this wasn’t just a thirst trap for the algorithm (though, mission definitely accomplished). The sexy post came with a side of culture, promoting his upcoming show Spirit of the People at the Williamstown Theatre Festival, premiering July 17. Penned by acclaimed playwright Jeremy O. Harris (Slave Play) and directed by Katina Medina Mora, the show is billed as a “haunting bilingual epic where Zapotec warriors, expats, mezcaleros, and sex tourists collide in Oaxaca while the world threatens to end.”

Photo Credit: @brandonflynn

The cast is stacked, too: Amber Heard, Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Lío Mehiel, and more are all set to take the stage alongside Flynn. If the visuals on stage are anything like Brandon’s promo post, we’re already seated.

Flynn captioned his sultry post with a nod to the show and the creative process, as playwright Jeremy O. Harris wrote: “Spirit of the People in process.” And based on that photo alone, process never looked so good.

But wait—there’s more. As if starring in a buzzy new stage production wasn’t enough, Brandon has also been cast as the one and only James Dean in the upcoming film Willie and Jimmy Dean, directed by Guy Guido.

The movie is adapted from William Bast’s memoir Surviving James Dean, chronicling the legendary actor’s intimate and complicated relationship with Bast himself, who is widely believed to have been one of Dean’s great loves. The film is already turning heads, and honestly, Flynn couldn’t be a more fitting choice—he’s got the jawline, the soulfulness, and apparently, the camera-melting charisma to pull it off.

Photo Credit: @brandonflynn

So whether he’s playing a queer icon on screen, diving into experimental theater, or simply showing a little cheek on Instagram, Brandon Flynn is proving he’s more than just a pretty face—though we’re definitely not mad at the view.