Break Up Season? Three Gay Couples Just Shocked Their Fans

Break ups can be messy. Break ups can also be quiet. And sometimes, break comes with an Olivia Dean soundtrack playing in the background.

In recent months, three high profile gay couples have announced the end of their relationships, each in dramatically different ways. One former couple is still swapping jokes, another quietly went their separate ways, and a third left the internet collectively whispering, “Oh no.”

Matteo Lane and Rodrigo Aburto: From Husbands to Friends

Perhaps the most surprising break came from comedian Matteo Lane and dancer and athlete Rodrigo Aburto.

The pair married in 2023 and quickly became a favorite among fans who loved their playful dynamic. But during an episode of his podcast I Never Liked You, Lane confirmed that their marriage had come to an end.

“I’m so uncomfortable. I don’t know how to say this. Rodrigo and I did break up,” Lane shared alongside co-host and best friend Nick Smith.

Thankfully, this story comes with an unusually wholesome twist.

“We are really good friends, which I love. I actually feel quite proud of that,” Lane explained, adding that the couple wanted privacy before speaking publicly about their separation.

In perhaps the most Matteo Lane detail imaginable, the comedian even called Aburto to run his breakup jokes by him before trying them on stage.

“I have a bunch of jokes. I want to read them over with you first,” Lane recalled telling his ex. “And we laughed.”

If that’s not an evolved post marriage dynamic, what is?

Lane has since sparked rumors that he may be dating Italian model Gianluca Volgare after sharing a photo together in September 2025.

RELATED: Warning: Matteo Lane’s Itsy-Bitsy Swimsuit Will Ruin Your Chill

Matt Rogers and Fraser Olender: A Quiet Goodbye

Not every break arrives with a podcast announcement.

According to an exclusive report from People, comedian Matt Rogers and Bravo personality Fraser Olender have also ended their relationship.

The pair first went public in November after Olender shared an Instagram post explaining why he had missed the third day of BravoCon. Months earlier, Rogers had delighted fans by revealing that their romance began with what he called a “classic DM slide.”

“He said something nice about the awards in an interview, and I slid in his DMs,” Rogers shared on Today with Jenna and Sheinelle. “And now he’s my guy.”

These days, however, he is no longer.

Neither Rogers nor Olender has publicly elaborated on the split, making theirs the quietest break on this list.

Chris Olsen and Harrison Dockerty: The TikTok Heard Around the Internet

Then there is Chris Olsen and Harrison Dockerty.

After eight months together, Olsen revealed their split in a TikTok that instantly grabbed attention.

“Just found out I got diabolically cheated on in the middle of an Olivia Dean concert,” he wrote.

That sentence alone feels destined for the Gay Break Up Hall of Fame.

Dockerty, a real estate analyst at Knight Frank, later confirmed the breakup to People, saying, “Out of respect for Chris and the relationship we shared, I’d prefer to keep matters private.” He added that he hoped both could “move forward with kindness and respect.”

Since then, both Olsen and Dockerty have scrubbed their social media accounts of one another, signaling that this chapter has firmly come to a close…or has it?

Celebrity relationships often unfold in public, but break ups tend to reveal something even more human. Some people remain friends. Some quietly move on. And some discover devastating news while listening to live music, and an Olivia Dean concert at that.

Three gay couples. Three break ups. Three reminders that love stories do not always end the way we expect, but they still matter all the same.