Chris Olsen, one of social media’s brightest personalities (and yes, our favorite certified lola’s boy), opened up about the heartbreaking loss of his grandmother back in June.

For many fans, Chris and his lola (translation: grandma in Filipino) were a package deal—her warmth, her humor, and her love often shining through in his videos. When she passed, it wasn’t just Chris who felt the loss. His followers grieved alongside him, because in so many ways, his lola had become ours too.

Advertisement

RELATED: This Gay TikTok Star is a Proud Grandma’s Boy!

In a raw and emotional post, Chris called the passing of his lola “the most heartbreaking loss of my life.” He honored her journey with beautiful words:

“She came here when she was 18 from the Philippines to give her future family a better life and she gave us the best life we ever could have imagined. The love of my life, my everything, my whole heart. I will miss you forever and will talk to you every single day. The rest of my life is for you Lola 🩷 mahal kita.”

Advertisement

Source: @chrisolsen

If you’ve followed Chris for a while, you know that his lola was more than just a recurring character in his content—she was his heart.

Advertisement

Fans adored the clips where Chris visited her at home, receiving $20 bills in true lola fashion, or when he’d share their sweet text exchanges. In one, she wrote: “I am so lucky that I was blessed to have such a wonderful and thoughtful grandson. I love you. Lola.” That kind of love radiated through every frame.

After her passing, Chris returned to his platform with honesty and vulnerability. In a video, he shared that he held his lola’s hand until the very end. He admitted this was his first time losing someone so close and described grief as confusing and overwhelming. But he also knew his lola wouldn’t have wanted to see him cry in front of a camera, so he promised his audience he’d try to keep sharing light.

Advertisement

@chris The rest of my life is for her. Mahal Kita Lola ♬ original sound – Katherine

He spoke tenderly about the lessons his grandmother taught him: how to be kind, how to give to others, how to be a good son and grandson. “I will miss her for the rest of my life,” Chris said, but he found comfort in knowing he had shared her love and spirit with the world through his videos.

Advertisement

Since then, Chris has been letting fans into the reality of grief: preparing for her funeral (yes, he even filmed a GRWM routine for it—classic Chris), navigating anxiety that once sent him to the hospital thinking it was a heart attack, and slowly finding his way back to joy.

He’s been creating content again, going to concerts, traveling, spending time with friends and family—all while missing his lola every day.

Advertisement

It’s been inspiring to watch Chris navigate this chapter with such openness. He shows that grief isn’t linear—it’s messy, funny, painful, beautiful, and ongoing. And through it all, his lola’s presence feels constant. She is still part of his story, woven into every laugh, every adventure, every heartfelt post.

We miss lola too, Chris. But in the way you live and love, she’s still with us. And maybe that’s the greatest legacy—reminding us that even in loss, love remains.