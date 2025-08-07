Bretman Rock and Justice Fester Call It Quits—With Love

Not all breakups need to be loud, messy, or full of cryptic Instagram captions. Sometimes, it’s just two adults making a mature decision—case in point: our favorite Hawaiian TikTok and social media superstar, Bretman Rock.

Photo Credit: @bretmanrock

In a recent series of Instagram stories, Bretman opened up to his fans about something deeply personal: he and his boyfriend, Justice Festers, have decided to go their separate ways. The two had been together for over a year, going public with their relationship and even celebrating milestones online. Just this May 23, Bretman had shared the sweetest anniversary message:

“Happy Anniversary to my Sun ☀️, my prince 👑 and my bestfriend 👨🏽‍🤝‍👨🏾. Life is so fun with you. I can’t wait for more growth, adventures and celebrations in our future. Thank you for adding more creativity, excitement and wonder to my life. I love you so so so much and am hyped to celebrate this weekend together 🩵😘”

Photo Credit: @bretmanrock

So when fans began wondering where Justice had been in recent posts and comments, Bretman knew it was time to open up.

“This video is extremely hard for me to make, so please bear with me,” he began in his stories. “I understand that I’ve always shared my life with you guys—my day-to-day, my family, down to my relationship.”

Photo Credit: @bretmanrock

And true to Bretman form, he didn’t come with drama—just honesty, care, and clarity.

“We are still friends, we still have love for each other, and I do believe that, if we’re really meant for each other, then we will find each other again,” he said. “And that’s exactly how we found each other this time anyways.”

It’s the kind of breakup talk you rarely see on social media: kind, calm, and real.

“Everything was a mutual, mature understanding,” Bretman explained, emphasizing that this wasn’t anyone’s fault or some behind-the-scenes scandal. “Please don’t point the finger at anybody; this was truly just two adults who really came down to a conclusion.”

As for the why—it’s simple and relatable:

“This isn’t something that we want to do, but it is something that we need to do for our mental health.”

With that, Bretman asked for something every public figure deserves: a little bit of privacy, and a lot of space to heal.

“I would just ask for some privacy, some time to process everything,” he shared with his fans.

Photo Credit: @bretmanrock

So, where does that leave him now? In a hopeful place. Bretman is choosing to focus on himself—on peace, on light, and on moving forward with love in all its forms. Because even if something doesn’t last forever, that doesn’t mean it wasn’t beautiful or worth it.

@bretmanrock Taking my chicken out to see the world … so hhesot impressed when boys take him on trips 🤪 ♬ 오리지널 사운드 – NewJeans – NewJeans

Breakups aren’t always the end of the world. Sometimes, they’re just a new beginning. And in true Bretman Rock fashion, he’s showing us how to handle heartbreak with grace, gratitude, and a little glow.

Peace and love to Bretman and Justice. May love keep finding them—again and again.