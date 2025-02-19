It’s happening. It might actually be happening! After years of longing glances, near-miss moments, and enough tension to set a firehouse ablaze, Buck and Eddie’s relationship might finally be heading toward something more than just “best friends.”

Advertisement

RELATED: 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark Addresses the Future of Buck and Eddie’s Long-Time Fan Ship

always thinking about how absolutely enamored buck looks with eddie here pic.twitter.com/zRcCJZltD3 — mellie 🫶 (@uhbucky) February 17, 2025

RELATED: 911: Why are Buck, Eddie, and Tommy in the Hospital on Halloween?

Advertisement

The 9-1-1 fandom has been shipping Oliver Stark’s Buck and Ryan Guzman’s Eddie since the moment Eddie was introduced. Dubbed “Buddie” by fans, this slow-burn duo has had everyone clutching their pearls, hoping that their undeniable chemistry would finally translate into something more. Well, the show’s 100th episode—aptly titled Buck, Bothered, and Bewildered—just threw a gallon of gasoline on that fire.

just a reminder that canonically eddie has shown more jealous behaviour towards buck’s partners than buck has towards any of eddie’s girlfriends pic.twitter.com/roXqKs7QMg — dalia☕️ (@softestbuckley) February 18, 2025

RELATED: Will the ‘9-1-1’ Gay Ship Buck and Eddie Sail in Season 8?

Advertisement

The milestone episode had everything—a cheeky crossover with The Bachelor (a not-so-subtle nod to 9-1-1’s move to ABC), a beautifully written coming-out moment for Buck, and one unexpected but very telling kiss. After watching Eddie grow closer to his new friend Tommy, Buck found himself grappling with jealousy—but not in the way he first assumed. As Buck and Tommy talked about their mutual adoration for Eddie, their tension was almost unbearable, and then boom—Tommy made the first move, planting a sweet, unexpected kiss on Buck. Cue gasps from audiences everywhere.

buck was fresh off a breakup & eddie answered the door looking like THIS and you’re gonna tell me they didn’t fuck?? pic.twitter.com/ACkIyKtUB5 — emma 🫂 (@boycrushbuckley) February 18, 2025

RELATED: ‘9-1-1″ Is There A Love Triangle with Buck, Eddie and Tommy?

Advertisement

But now that Buck and Tommy are broken up and Eddie is planning to move away, fans are asking the real question: Will this finally be the moment Buck and Eddie take that leap?

RELATED: Why Did Oliver Stark Get Backlash Over His 911 Comments? Discover the Full Story

Even Oliver Stark himself is teasing something big. In an interview with TODAY, he shared,

“I think they’re going to be kind of explored and looked at in a way that is more obvious than has ever been done before on the show. To an extent where I was actually surprised by how much it’s going to be explored.”

Advertisement

If he’s surprised, just imagine what’s in store for us.

RELATED: Is Hottie Oliver Stark Team Buddie? The ‘9-1-1’ Actor Spills the Tea!

While Stark remained tight-lipped about specifics, one thing is clear—Buddie shippers, your time is now. With season 7 diving deeper than ever into Buck’s journey of self-discovery, we might finally be on the cusp of the romance fans have been dreaming of.

Advertisement

So, keep your sirens on standby, because this is one slow burn that’s about to explode.

Source: TODAY