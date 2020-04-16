Call Him Mr. Ross; Tyra Sanchez Hangs Up Her Heels & Retires From Drag

Since snagging the crown on Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Tyra Sanchez has proven to be a lightning rod for controversy. While her run-ins with co-stars Tatianna (on screen) and Morgan McMichaels (off-screen) garnered her plenty of press (along with a ban from DragCon in 2017 after threatening Season 4 finalist Phi Phi O’Hara among others online), it’s her most recent move that has fans talking; Tyra Sanchez is officially retiring from drag.

In a letter that was posted on a freshly scrubbed Instagram page, Sanchez lays out a three page diatribe where she clearly states that she has “outgrown the desire to dress up”. She continues on, stating she “wants muscles, no more shaving my face, I want to look like ZADDY”! He finishes the statement by simply stating; “MY NAME IS JAMES OR JAY. NOT TYRA, SHE, MA’AM, OR QUEEN”.

Sanchez holds the title of being the youngest winner to ever snag the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” (she was twenty one when she won the title) and has been a been arguably the most polarizing queen to ever win the title. She has released some of her own music (including the spoken word EP Dear Drag Race Fans Book I) & set up a Kickstarter to raise money for a project titled Drag Dad, that would showcase Sanchez living life as a single dad and a drag performer. Conversely, her post Drag Race career has been mired in controversy. Sanchez created a now-notorious post announcing the (fake) death of fellow Season 2 contestant Morgan McMichaels & also posted the phone number of Season 2 contestant Tatianna on Instagram. In October of 2019, Sanchez did attempt turn the page, issuing a public apology for past behavior.

There is one more accomplishment the newly minted “Jay” (previously Tyra Sanchez) can claim as his own; he is the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race to retire from drag.

