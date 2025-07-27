Canadian Beef + Sticks And Balls + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with DJ Jae Fusz bringing the Canadian beef.

Roberto Portales was game-ready:

Yoni kept it cool:

Thai brought the heat:

‘The Voice’ finalist Sasha Allen showed off his new tattoo:

Gus Kenworthy hung out on the porch in Provincetown:

Max Emerson played with sticks and balls:

Miguel Ángel Silvestre did a shoot:

Sterling Walker felt those Friday vibes:

Tankerbear showed off his meatball belly:

Noah Gao enjoyed the view in New Zealand:

Anthony took his pup to the beach:

Fran Tomas modeled his new swimwear:

Chippendales’ Shyllon Melatti celebrated 32 trips around the sun:

Tommy Didario took a dip…

…while Olympic diving champ Tom Daley took a hike:

Noah Richter pumped up his happiness quotient:

Patrick McDonald was feeling wild and free in the High Sierras: