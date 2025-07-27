Canadian Beef + Sticks And Balls + More Eye Candy

by

Jae Fusz brought the Canadian beef

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with DJ Jae Fusz bringing the Canadian beef.

Advertisement

Roberto Portales was game-ready:

Yoni kept it cool:

Advertisement

Thai brought the heat:

Advertisement

‘The Voice’ finalist Sasha Allen showed off his new tattoo:

Advertisement

Gus Kenworthy hung out on the porch in Provincetown:

Max Emerson played with sticks and balls:

Advertisement

Miguel Ángel Silvestre did a shoot:

Advertisement

Sterling Walker felt those Friday vibes:

Advertisement

Tankerbear showed off his meatball belly:

Noah Gao enjoyed the view in New Zealand:

Advertisement

Anthony took his pup to the beach:

Advertisement

Fran Tomas modeled his new swimwear:

Advertisement

Chippendales’ Shyllon Melatti celebrated 32 trips around the sun:

Tommy Didario took a dip…

Advertisement

…while Olympic diving champ Tom Daley took a hike:

Advertisement

Noah Richter pumped up his happiness quotient:

Advertisement

Patrick McDonald was feeling wild and free in the High Sierras:

Leave a Comment