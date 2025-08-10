Carefree Cowboy + Splish-Splash + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with actor Rodrigo Simas, who just rocked it in the musical HAIR in Brazil.

Olympic swimmer Alex Di Giorgio was on lifeguard duty…

…while Khasan Brailsford went splish-splash on Fire Island:

Cover model guy Kevin Davis is ready for his super-hero moment:

Wyatt Cushman posed with his twin:

Roberto Portales’s favorite part of working out:

Emerson Silva locked eyes with the camera:

Bruno Alcantara has a hat and he’s not afraid to wear it:

Noah Richter got his cowboy on at Lollapalooza:

Patrick McDonald had a “meat up” in the garage:

Ignacio Pérez Rey celebrated another trip around the sun:

Diplo shared dad jokes:

Bremen checked in:

Alexis danced it out (click to play):