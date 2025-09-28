Carl Cashman Is the Gay Internet’s New Obsession

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the internet, it’s that when politics and good looks collide, the results can be explosive—and Carl Cashman, city councillor and leader of the Liberal Democrats in Liverpool, is living proof of that. Not only does this 30-something have some seriously progressive policies under his belt, particularly around LGBTQ+ rights, but he’s also the kind of politician who might unintentionally break the internet just by posting a picture of himself in a well-tailored shirt. And trust us, the gay internet can’t handle it.

Cashman’s latest viral moment happened with a simple tweet. On Sunday, he shared a post thanking ITV reporter Lise McNally for chatting with him about the upcoming Liberal Democrats conference, along with a snapshot of himself dressed in a tight shirt that might as well have come with a warning label: Approach with caution. But instead of getting the usual round of political commentary, his followers were more interested in his well… assets. Let’s just say, his post got more attention than a hot cup of tea at a drag brunch.

What did Cashman do when the thirst started pouring in? He switched off the comments. Smart move, honestly. By the time he did, the post had already racked up over 6.5 million views. Was he anticipating the flood of thirsty gays? Let’s be real: it’s not like we’re not enjoying this.

Fans didn’t hold back, and let’s just say, they were living for it. Some highlights from the internet reaction:

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Shouldn’t we be more focused on his important work, like his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and his push against conservative policies? And yes, that would be ideal. But let’s be honest—can you really blame the gays for getting distracted by his extremely well-defined abs and his social media game, which includes shirtless pics and supporting the trans community? Throw in the fact that he owns a “Protect Scouse Dolls” shirt and we’re all in.

Earlier this year, Cashman leaned into his newfound internet fame when he appeared on an interview with drag queen Tiara Skye, where he was asked the truly essential question: “Are you going to f*ck me tonight?” Political discourse at its finest, really.

So, no, it’s probably not great that we’re objectifying this man based on his appearance and not just how he’s working to improve his community. But, honestly? It’s not our fault that Cashman manages to be both a politician with a six-pack and an Instagram feed that’s literally built for Pride Month. He’s got that rare combo of policy smarts and model looks—and it’s not like we can ignore it.

At the end of the day, we’ll stay in our quote-tweet corner where we belong, lusting from a safe distance. But let’s be real—this may be the best kind of publicity for Cashman. After all, who wouldn’t want to be a viral sensation for fighting for the people and also looking like a walk-off-the-cover-of-GQ kind of guy?

Now if only he could run for Prime Minister of Our Hearts.