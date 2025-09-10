Caught Kissing: Olympian Alex Di Giorgio & Tommaso Zorzi in Sicily

In a world of celebrity gossip, where a kiss can launch a thousand headlines, sometimes the quiet moments are the ones that truly speak volumes. Enter Alex Di Giorgio: two-time Olympic swimmer, fitness guru, and all-around Italian heartthrob, who may be making waves for reasons beyond the pool these days.

The 35-year-old Olympian, who represented Italy in both the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics as a freestyle specialist (and placed in the top 10 in each), has been somewhat off the radar since his competitive swimming career. That is, until the Italian media caught wind of his rumored romance with Tommaso Zorzi — a name that has become synonymous with Italian pop culture in its own right.

Zorzi, an out and proud media personality, made his mark as a judge on Drag Race Italia and won the 2021 season of Grande Fratello VIP (the Italian version of Celebrity Big Brother). His Instagram is practically its own cultural moment — not to mention his knack for turning every public appearance into an event.

So, naturally, when the two were spotted vacationing together on the picturesque Sicilian island of Pantelleria, the paparazzi wasted no time. The images quickly hit the press, showing the duo sharing an intimate kiss while enjoying the sun-kissed beaches. The headlines were full of excitement, proclaiming them the “new It gay couple.” As you can imagine, the Italian media went wild.

Breaking the Silence

But despite the flurry of rumors, Di Giorgio is keeping it calm and collected. In a recent interview with SuperGuida TV, he opened up about his relationship status and the ongoing speculation surrounding his connection with Zorzi.

“I’m happy, I’m fine, and I’ve found a balance,” Di Giorgio shared, looking every bit as serene as you’d expect a former Olympian to be. “I believe you have to find a balance within yourself before you can be happy with other people.” And that’s not just a romantic sentiment — that’s the kind of wisdom you’d expect from someone who’s navigated both the highs of the Olympic stage and the pressure of the public eye.

It’s easy to forget that finding balance in today’s chaotic world is no small feat. Di Giorgio understands that, adding, “The important thing is to be able to find an internal balance.” His calm, grounded approach is a welcome reminder that sometimes peace comes from within — not from the gossip surrounding you.

And when it comes to the constant chatter of the media, Di Giorgio isn’t bothered. “When you’re a public figure, gossip is the order of the day,” he said. “Things happen, and you can’t control them.” While some might crumble under such scrutiny, Di Giorgio seems to take it all in stride — probably because he knows he’s got better things to focus on.

The Silent Partner

As for Zorzi, he’s keeping things a bit more low-key when it comes to public declarations. Though he hasn’t commented directly on his relationship with Di Giorgio, he did share a photo of them together from their vacation. The picture, showing the two of them enjoying their time in Sicily, was all the confirmation some fans needed.

While Di Giorgio has been more open about their connection, Zorzi’s silence only adds to the mystery — and the allure. But whether they’re ready to define their relationship for the world or not, the duo has already captured the public’s imagination. The Italian press may be having a field day, but in the end, the couple is letting the world make up its own mind.

Living Their Best Lives

Are Alex Di Giorgio and Tommaso Zorzi the next big power couple in Italy? It’s hard to say. What we do know is that they seem to be in a good place, individually and together. And whether they’re sharing kisses in the waves or keeping their relationship private, one thing’s for sure: they’re living their lives on their own terms.

So, let’s toast to them — two Italians who clearly know how to balance fame, love, and life. We’re here for it.

Source: SuperGuidaTV