Celebrity Medium Tyler Henry Ties the Knot in the Most Psychic Way

If you’ve ever cried during a medium’s reading, you’re not alone. And if you’ve ever cried during a courthouse wedding post, well—same hat, different tears.

Celebrity clairvoyant and former Kardashian spiritual consultant (yes, that’s a job) Tyler Henry just announced that he’s officially off the market, having married longtime partner Clint Godwin in what can only be described as a gay millennial’s dream ceremony: low-key, high-love, and very Beverly Hills.

With a single understated Instagram photo and the caption, “Today, we are married! Life with you is an endless sleepover with my best friend and life’s just getting started,” Tyler delivered the soft-launch of a lifetime. And yes, in case you were wondering, the sleepover line made half the internet dissolve into a mist of feelings and glitter.

For anyone who’s followed Tyler’s journey—from emotional readings with Ricki Lake and Chrishell Stause to having the Kardashians on speed dial—it’s touching (and a little poetic) that his most meaningful connection was never with a celebrity, but with someone who DM’d him after watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Real gay love in the time of reality TV.

“He had seen me on [Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. He messaged me and said that he’d be interested in a reading,” Tyler told GLAAD in 2022. But the moment they met, this wasn’t just another booked session. “I knew the second I saw him that I had something that I needed to share with him regarding his grandfather, who had died.” That reading turned into a relationship, and that relationship turned into marriage. Honestly? Netflix could never.

Tyler added, “His grandfather had recently taken his own life. As I connected with him, I relayed exactly why that decision was made. Immediately, I found myself a part of his family, being immersed in what they were going through.” It’s a heavy beginning for a love story—but it’s also heartbreakingly beautiful. Because queer love often starts in the trenches and builds cathedrals out of shared grief, trust, and resilience.

While no public engagement was ever announced (psychics, they’re just like us—secretive about proposals), Tyler told E! News back in 2019 that he’d likely be the one to propose. He didn’t spill when or how, but we can only assume it involved candles, possibly crystals, and a sense of otherworldly knowing.

The newlyweds didn’t opt for a Kardashian-scale spectacle (no Versace tuxedos or drones), but the intimacy of their courthouse ceremony was perfectly on-brand. The cake? Coconut-covered and topped with two little men, because if gay weddings have taught us anything, it’s that dessert can be political.

The couple has been making us soft for years. On Valentine’s Day, Tyler shared a photo of the two in wetsuits (the gayest beach uniform, no notes), writing: “We’ve grown up together and there’s no one else I’d rather grow through time with. Whether I’m 29 or 92, this love will always be my guiding force, a reprieve from all of life’s heaviness. That’s what @clintxgodwin is for me.”

In March, Clint’s birthday got another loving tribute: “Hurtling toward 30 isn’t so bad with coconut cake and good company.” Who said psychics can’t be poets?

As for the rest of us? We’ll be here—ugly crying into our matcha lattes, scrolling back to their cake pic, and maybe DMing a psychic just in case our own love story is waiting in the stars… or the comment section.

What kind of wedding story makes your inner queer romantic scream-cry the most?

Source: DailyMail